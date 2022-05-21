Dubai launches Water Smart Distribution Management System

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched its Water Smart Distribution Management System to increase the visibility and management of its water distribution network.

The system also improves the automation, efficiency of operations, reliability of water supplies, and DEWA’s excellence worldwide in reducing water losses.

It has a centralised around the clock system for remote control and monitoring, as well as innovative smart equipment and systems.

The system also uses Remote Terminal Units (RTUs) installed at interconnections between the transmission and distribution pipelines. In addition, it is linked with advanced water SCADA (Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition) and hydraulic-management systems. The system will improve fault location and isolation, and lower costs.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, praised DEWA’s efforts to develop proactive and innovative measures using its advanced smart grid and the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. This enhances the efficiency and conservation of consumption and consolidate DEWA’s position as one of the most prominent and outstanding utilities worldwide.

“We work in accordance with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to continue developing a world-class infrastructure that ensures the sustainability of resources, in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and the Integrated Water Resources Management Strategy in Dubai which focuses on enhancing water resources, conservation, and the latest innovative tools and technologies. The strategy aims for a 30%reduction in water consumption by 2030. As part of our efforts to reduce water network losses, we use smart and integrated systems to manage our facilities and services and increase our operational efficiency. DEWA also installed over two million smart electricity and water meters in Dubai to help customers proactively manage and monitor their usage,” added Al Tayer.

DEWA has made significant achievements in developing its water network to enhance its efficiency and reliability as well raise the amount of water flow to meet the needs of sustainable development and meet the growing demand. This is according to the highest standards of quality, availability, reliability, and efficiency. DEWA has become one of the most innovative utilities worldwide. Its results surpassed top European and American companies by reducing the electricity network losses to 3.3% compared 6-7% in Europe and the US in 2020. DEWA reduced the water network losses to 5.3% compared to 15% in North America.

