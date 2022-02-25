Dubai Maritime City announces launch of AED140 million infrastructure project

Dubai Maritime City (DMC), DP World’s purpose-built maritime hub, has announced the launch of a major project to develop its infrastructure at a cost of AED140 million.

The project is part of ongoing efforts to boost Dubai’s economy and enhance the efficiency of the logistics sector.

The new infrastructure project, launched as part of DMC’s commitment to serving the modern business community and providing its customers with the best roads and facilities. will cement DMC’s position as a multi-purpose maritime hub, and further strengthen Dubai’s status as a global maritime centre.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer DP World said: “The principles of innovation, constant development, and excellence are key pillars of Dubai Maritime City, which features a diverse range of industrial and commercial facilities. The timely launch of the infrastructure project is part of our commitment to enhance the growth of the UAE’s maritime sector. The new upgrades will certainly bring about a radical change.”

Mohammed Al Muallem, Executive Vice President, DP World said: “The major upgrade to the roads and infrastructure at Dubai Maritime City is part of our efforts to support the Dubai Maritime Vision 2030, which aims to develop, regulate and enhance the local maritime industry and strengthen Dubai’s position as a world-class, premiere international maritime hub. As the world’s leading, multipurpose maritime centre, DMC caters to the local and the regional maritime community by providing all the necessary facilities to conduct their businesses.”

The infrastructure project includes developing networks for deep sewage, stormwater, fire, irrigation, potable water, telecommunication, and roads. The sewage and stormwater networks are each serviced by a lift station. The sewage lift station comprises of underground reinforced concrete wet well of 360m3 capacity with an above ground control room. The wet well is equipped with pumps with a capacity of 300 liters/second. The network consists of 6km sewerage pipelines, 150 manholes and house connection chambers. The stormwater lift station services an 8km drainage network with 70 manholes and 300 gully chambers.

The fire and irrigation networks are served by a combined pump station, consisting of an underground tank of 460m3 for firefighting and 1240m3 for irrigation. They support a firefighting network of 38 hydrants and 5.5km of pipelines, the irrigation tank supports 39 valve chambers and a pipeline of 6km. The other networks consist of 6km of potable water, 10km telecom and 7km of road.

The new DMC infrastructure will integrate DMC with the Mina Rashid area that includes the QE2 Hotel, P&O Marinas and Marina Cubes.

