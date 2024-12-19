Dubai awards Metro Blue Line contract for AED20.5 billion

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a consortium of Turkish and Chinese companies – MAPA, LIMAK, and CRRC – the contract for the Dubai Metro Blue Line project. Valued at AED20.5 billion, the project spans 30 kilometers and includes 14 stations.

The Blue Line is expected to serve nearly 200,000 passengers daily by 2030, rising to 320,000 passengers daily by 2040.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the launch of the Dubai Metro Blue Line project during a press conference held at the One&Only Za’abeel Hotel.

The project aligns with Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live in, offering sustainable and flexible public transport solutions. It will also support urban planning initiatives like the 20-Minute City and promote transit-oriented development. The Blue Line is anticipated to reduce traffic congestion by 20% and boost property values by up to 25%. Additionally, the project will yield AED2.60 in economic, social, and environmental benefits for every dirham invested by 2040.

The Blue Line will feature an iconic station at Dubai Creek Harbour, designed by the renowned firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM). The station will have a unique architectural design that embodies Dubai’s forward-thinking vision. The project also includes the construction of a train depot in Al Ruwaiyah 3.

Construction is set to begin in April next year, with completion expected by September 2029. The project will expand Dubai’s rail network to 131 kilometers, with 78 stations and a fleet of 168 trains. This milestone will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Dubai Metro Red Line. Upon completion, the Dubai Metro will maintain its status as the world’s longest driverless metro system.

“The project builds on the remarkable success of the Dubai Metro since its inauguration on 9 September 2009. As the backbone of Dubai’s transportation network and the preferred choice for residents and visitors, the Dubai Metro now accommodates over 850,000 riders daily and has transported nearly 2.5 billion riders since its launch. It currently accounts for 60% of all public transport users in the emirate,” Al Tayer said during the event.

“The new Blue Line aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, reinforcing Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live in. It offers sustainable and flexible public transport solutions that enhance mobility for residents and visitors, elevate quality of life, and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for events and activities.

The Blue Line also supports urban planning initiatives like the 20-Minute City, ensuring that over 80% of services are accessible within a 20-minute commute, while promoting transit-oriented development (TOD).”

He further highlighted that the project underscores Dubai’s commitment to advancing infrastructure development to meet the needs of population and urban growth, foster integration between various public transport modes, and support the city’s aspirations as a future-ready metropolis.