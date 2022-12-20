Dubai Municipality wins gold in 4 categories at Energy Globe Award 2022

Dubai Municipality has won first place in four categories at the Energy Globe Award 2022. Organised by the Energy Globe Foundation to support initiatives and projects in the energy and environment fields, the award aims to showcase the world’s most innovative and sustainable projects that address environmental issues.

Dubai has made rapid strides in sustainability by raising environmental awareness and transitioning towards green energy and net-zero carbon emissions. One of the world’s fastest-growing cities, Dubai has integrated the goal of a low-carbon economy into its strategic development plans.

The awards reflect Dubai Municipality’s efforts to uphold the ISO 50001 standard for sustainable energy use. In keeping with its strategic objectives to improve the aesthetics of Dubai and develop environmentally sustainable public projects, the Municipality also works to reduce pollution and maintain optimum environmental conditions.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “These awards are a testament to our efforts in helping Dubai to reach its sustainable development goals related to energy and the environment. The awards also demonstrate the Municipality’s ambition to make Dubai a model global city as we develop and implement sustainable environmental initiatives in line with international best practices. These initiatives align with the vision of the wise leadership to make Dubai the best city in the world to live and work in. We aim to enhance the emirate’s aesthetic, cultural, and health & safety aspects.”

Energy Globe Award

A world-renowned environmental prize, the Energy Globe Award is presented in six categories: Earth, Fire, Water, Air, Youth and a special annual category. With more than 180 participating countries, the Energy Globe Award is among the most prestigious environmental awards. It is awarded annually to projects saving our environment through personal action, sustainable projects or campaigns for raising awareness in sustainability.

The Winning Initiatives

Dubai Municipality bagged first place for ‘One Hour with the Cleaner,’ a volunteer programme launched as part of the Municipality’s efforts to promote social responsibility, develop opportunities for field volunteering for all segments of the community to contribute to public cleanliness, maintain the city’s aesthetic and cultural appearance, and protect the environment.

Since its inception in 2017, this initiative has attracted over 14,600 volunteers from 113 public, private, and community entities. The volunteers come from all sections of the community, including employees, students, families, People of Determination, and those interested in environmental service and city cleaning.

Dubai Municipality was also a national winner for introducing cutting-edge equipment to improve indoor air quality at its conservation labs that restore historical artefacts. It helps control the spread of toxic metal dust during restoration procedures. The innovative initiative implemented at the Municipality’s sustainable centres in Al Tawar and Al Manara includes an energy management system. A prototype of the air pollution controller was first created in 2019 at an estimated cost of AED25,000. The tool also prevents harmful dust build-up during the restoration of metal artefacts.

Additionally, the Municipality’s conservation labs have worked with Etisalat Energy Efficiency Services (E3S) since 2012 to build an energy management system to optimise energy consumption at the centres.

The Municipality’s Dubai Central Laboratory won first place as a national winner for two of its initiatives: the use of surplus concrete in construction projects and the effect of nanotechnology in paints in Dubai’s climate conditions.

The nanotechnology initiative aims to conserve the environment and enhance public health while reducing environmental risks. A technical team from the Municipality’s infrastructure and building materials laboratories developed the properties of the pigments using nanotechnology in partnership with an international pigment factory. The project had exceptional outcomes, the most significant of which was that the pigments treated with nanotechnology were more resistant to colour fading than untreated pigments, dust-resistant than regular pigments, and had a higher solar reflectance coefficient.

The initiative involving the reuse of surplus concrete in construction projects aimed at reducing general construction waste and limiting environmental contamination.

Dubai Municipality was the national winner in another category for the Multi Storey Parking Building at Al Garhoud, a Zero Energy Building – the first sustainable parking building constructed using environmentally friendly energy means.

Comments