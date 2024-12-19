Dubai’s night-swimming beaches attract 1.5 million visitors

Dubai Municipality revealed that the night-swimming beaches located in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1 have drawn around 1.5 million visitors in the 18 months since their launch.

Spanning a total of 800 metres, these beaches demonstrate the Municipality’s dedication to enhancing the allure of public beaches by offering services and amenities that focus on comfort, luxury, and a high quality of life for both locals and tourists. This initiative supports the broader plan for developing public beaches across Dubai.

Ibrahim Juma, Director of the Public Beaches and Water Canals Department at Dubai Municipality, highlighted that the substantial visitor turnout at the night-swimming beaches showcases the project’s success in providing a distinctive tourism and entertainment experience.

“The initiative enables both residents and tourists to appreciate the beauty of Dubai’s beaches during the night, ensuring optimal levels of comfort, luxury, and quality of life,” Juma mentioned. “It aligns with Dubai’s comprehensive strategies to position itself as a global leader in quality of life and one of the premier international tourist destinations.”

Juma also noted: “Dubai Municipality has made the night-swimming beaches accessible and inviting for people of determination and seniors. Features such as floating chairs for swimming, trained rescue personnel to assist them, and a well-equipped rest area designed for their needs comply with the ‘Dubai Universal Design Code.’ Furthermore, safety and security measures have been thoroughly enhanced to guarantee the utmost safety for all visitors.”

Integrated Services

Dubai Municipality has put various strategies in place to provide comprehensive services at the night-swimming beaches. Electronic displays present educational content and promote public awareness, while advanced lighting allows for safe swimming around the clock.

A skilled team of rescuers is deployed at the beaches, consisting of an operations manager, an assistant operations manager, three rescue supervisors, and 16 certified lifeguards. Armed with state-of-the-art rescue equipment and beach bicycles, the team ensures compliance with all safety protocols, protecting beach visitors.

Additionally, the Municipality has established specific hours for night swimming, from sunset to sunrise, making Dubai a distinctive destination in the region with this offering. The management of water canals and public beaches throughout the emirate falls under the jurisdiction of Dubai Municipality. Its primary goals include enhancing the city’s infrastructure and offering integrated services and appealing amenities that promote the well-being and happiness of both residents and tourists. Through these initiatives, Dubai Municipality delivers a unique recreational experience along the city’s coastline.

In May 2023, the Municipality identified three beaches for night swimming, underscoring its commitment to improving Dubai’s public beaches. This initiative is in line with the Dubai government’s ambition to make the emirate the best city worldwide for living, working, and tourism, further solidifying Dubai’s reputation as a global entertainment center that attracts international visitors with its wide array of attractions.