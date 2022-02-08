Dubai Police breaks Guinness world record

DUBAI: Dubai Police have broken the Guinness World Record for the largest online video chain of people passing the Expo 2020 Dubai Pin.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, witnessed the record breaking event which saw a video chain featuring 265 people of different nationalities speaking various languages while passing the “Expo 2020 Dubai” pin in the Al Forsan Park at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Dubai Police General Command and Expo 2020 Dubai received an official Guinness certificate in the presence of Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Office; Major General Ahmed Mohammed Rafea, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Administrative Affairs; Brigadier Saleh Murad, Director of the General Department of Human Resources; and many officers and officials representing the various pavilions at the global event.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Mansour Al Balushi, Director of Scholarship and Recruitment at Dubai Police, valued the unlimited support of His Excellency Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police to the team, and praised their efforts which culminated in the participation of 265 people, 146 females and 119 males, from 193 nationalities of participating pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Lt. Colonel Dr Al Balushi explained that the initiative aims to creatively enhance the reputation of the United Arab Emirates as the pioneer of hosting global events. He further explained that the attempt is a cooperation between the Dubai Police General Command employees, university students, educational institutions, and a number of Expo volunteers.

