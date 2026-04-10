Dubai police bust most violent criminal gang ‘Lyons Clan’

DUBAI: In a major international operation highlighting efforts to combat money laundering and transnational organised crime, Dubai police played a key role in dismantling the “Lyons Clan,” one of the most violent criminal organisations to emerge in Scotland in recent decades.

In a statement on social media, Dubai police said the operation was conducted under Operation Armorum, led by the Spanish Guardia Civil in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Interior.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 14 individuals across multiple countries, including the United Arab Emirates, while an additional 20 suspects are currently under investigation in Spain.

As part of the operation, Dubai police arrested a member of the criminal network upon arrival at a Dubai airport following the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice.

Officials said the swift action reflects Dubai police’s high level of preparedness and the effectiveness of its integrated security systems in tackling transnational organised crime and supporting global law enforcement cooperation.

The operation demonstrated a high level of international coordination, involving key agencies including Europol, the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency, and the United States’ Drug Enforcement Administration, along with other police authorities.

Dubai Police added that the joint effort led to the identification of network members, dismantling of the group’s structure, and seizure of assets linked to its criminal activities.

Investigations revealed that the network was heavily involved in drug trafficking and money laundering, with operations spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The group used a sophisticated system of shell companies and complex financial transactions to manage and conceal illicit proceeds.