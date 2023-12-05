Dubai Police Showcases 12 Pioneering Eco-Friendly Projects

Over As part of the force’s active participation in COP28, the Dubai Police stand at the Green Zone is showcasing an array of 12 environmental projects.

The projects include the Zero Carbon Police Force, the Dubai Resilient program, iServe for sustainable and clean energy transport, the Wastewater-Based Epidemiology project, the Plant-based Remediation of Explosive Contaminated Areas project, the Eco-friendly Ammunition, Carbon Footprint Tracking for Crime prevention, Sustainable Disposal methods for explosives and ammunition, the Smart Horse Stable project, the Dubai Police eco-friendly smart boat (Haddad), diploma program in Explosives, and a Resilience diploma program.

During a visit to the stand, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs in Dubai Police and Deputy Chairman of the Security and Operations Committee for the COP28 conference, highlighted the force’s dedicated efforts, services, and projects showcased to the conference attendees. He emphasised the significant contribution of these projects and initiatives in raising awareness about security and law enforcement services.

Major General Al Ghaithi reaffirmed Dubai Police’s unwavering commitment to ensuring environmental security, fostering sustainable development, and maintaining a healthy environment in line with the remarkable progress and prosperity of the UAE. He emphasised the belief in the crucial role of security institutions in environmental conservation, underlining the importance of ecological security in safeguarding public safety, promoting social harmony, driving sustainable development, and enhancing Dubai’s global standing.

Major General Al Ghaithi, accompanied by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Dubai Event Security Committee, and a group of officers and personnel, was provided with comprehensive briefings on various environment-related projects and initiatives. He received detailed explanations about each project and its profound significance in terms of environmental impact.

Zero Carbon Police Force Initiative 2030

Dubai Police has introduced the world’s first-of-its-kind initiative, the ‘Zero Carbon Police Force,’ at its stand during COP28, marking a global pioneering step. This project perfectly syncs with Dubai’s vision of establishing a green economy and promoting sustainable development.

It aligns seamlessly with several local and global strategies, including the Green Economy for Sustainable Development 2030, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the Carbon Neutral Strategy 2050, and the UAE Centennial 2071.

This project also aims to implement sustainable practices and introduce innovative initiatives within the security and policing sector. It focuses on optimising energy consumption, diversifying energy sources, and ultimately achieving zero emissions by 2030, all while ensuring the continuous provision of security and safety services.

Dubai Resilient Program

The stand also has showcased Dubai’s Resilient Program, aimed at bolstering the city’s capacity to anticipate and address risks, particularly those associated with climate change, future threats, emergencies, and crises.

This program strives to enhance Dubai’s well-being and prosperity by supporting critical sectors such as infrastructure, sustainability, tourism, economy, security, quality of life, and environmental conservation. It focuses on effectively responding to events and emergencies, facilitating a swift recovery. The program also aligns with the United Nations’ Ten Principles of Resilience.

iServe

The stand also has provided insights on the ‘iServe’ project, focusing on sustainable transportation and clean energy. This initiative emphasises converting Dubai Police’s utility vehicles into an institutional model, utilising eco-friendly vehicles and aiming to replace petroleum-based utility vehicles. The project aligns with Dubai’s Green Mobility initiative, promoting sustainable transportation practices.

Epidemiological Monitoring

The stand also presented the Wastewater-Based Epidemiological Monitoring initiative, which aims to leverage the sewage system for collecting information and data on epidemics, viruses, and germs that can be transmitted through human waste. This initiative includes a crucial component: predicting diseases before they become widespread.

By analysing data and information obtained from the sewage system, early indicators of infectious diseases can be detected before clear cases emerge within the population.

Environmental Remediation

The Dubai Police stand at COP28 has also presented a plant-based remediation of explosive-contaminated areas project, which supports global efforts to combat environmental pollution caused by explosives and hazardous waste. This initiative covers various aspects, including the production of military arms and ammunition, as well as military field activities.

The project introduced a scientifically-backed method for cleansing and purifying areas contaminated by explosives by utilising a ‘vegetative’ bioremediation approach using Vetiver grass (Chrysopogon zizanioides), an environmentally friendly, effective, sustainable, and cost-efficient method.

This grass demonstrates remarkable adaptability, thriving in diverse conditions such as water or soil enduring both low and high temperatures, whether exposed to natural or artificial light, day or night. Additionally,

Vetiver grass exhibits high resistance to the toxicity of explosives, possesses the capacity to absorb secondary explosive materials, and is effective in removing insensitive, high-explosive substances.

Eco-friendly Bullets

Dubai Police’s stand also features a recent study on adopting and efficiently using eco-friendly ammunition. This study aims to integrate environmental solutions into police operations to achieve sustainability within the law enforcement sector. It significantly contributes to Dubai Police’s vision of becoming the world’s first sustainable police force by 2030.

Carbon Footprint of Crime Prevention

Dubai Police’s stand at COP28 is also presenting the Carbon Footprint project, which focuses on conducting studies to develop a system for calculating, measuring, and monitoring carbon emissions from crime prevention operations. This groundbreaking initiative, the first in the world, aims to measure annual emissions in alignment with Dubai’s strategy to reduce carbon emissions by 2050.

Sustainable Disposal of Explosives and Ammunition

The Dubai Police stand showcases the ‘Explosives and Ammunition Sustainable Disposal’ initiative, which allows explosive and fireworks companies operating in the country to dispose of expired explosives, ammunition, and fireworks safely. This initiative provides a comprehensive service that includes collecting and transporting materials for disposal.

The initiative stands out for its safe and environmentally friendly approach to disposing of explosives, fireworks, and ammunition, ensuring no environmental contamination. The device used in this initiative is equipped with a specialised filter to absorb smoke generated during the combustion process, which is then treated in an eco-friendly manner, adhering to the highest international safety and quality standards.

Haddad: Eco-Friendly Smart Police Boat

The Dubai Police’s stand also showcases the eco-friendly smart police boat Haddad, the first of its kind in the region and a global pioneer in various aspects. This project involves inventing an intelligent security boat powered by clean energy by talented young Emiratis.

The boat boasts several notable features, including self-control, self-monitoring, and remote control capabilities. It also contributes to environmental preservation by replacing fuel-dependent security boats, reducing approximately 5,170 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.