Dubai ranks first in the Arab world on Xinhua-Baltic ISCD Index

Dubai has maintained its ranking among the top five global maritime centres on the 2023 International Shipping Centre Development (ISCD) Index for the fourth consecutive year.

The city also earned the top rank for sea freight and logistics services in the Arab world, as per the latest report issued by the Baltic Exchange for Trade and Shipping and the Xinhua Agency of the China Economic Information Service.

The report placed Dubai fifth out of the 20 most prominent international centres for commercial maritime shipping ahead of Rotterdam, Hamburg, Athens/Piraeus, Ningbo/ Zhoushan, and New York/New Jersey. Dubai is the only Arab city on the list. Singapore, London, Shanghai and Hong Kong secured the top four ranks on the Index.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said the global recognition reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the field of maritime shipping. Dubai’s distinguished position in the sector also reflects its vast contributions to the growth of the global maritime industry.

His Excellency noted that international maritime freight traffic accounts for more than 80% of the total volume of global trade, demonstrating the vital importance of this sector and its role in driving economic growth. The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, represented by the Dubai Maritime Authority, strives to ensure that Dubai continues to be among the world’s best maritime centres. The Authority’s constant efforts to uphold the highest standards and introduce innovative solutions are setting new benchmarks, further raising Dubai’s status as a key player in shaping the future of international maritime trade.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime Authority, said Dubai’s ranking on the International Shipping Centre Development Index strengthens its profile on the global maritime map. Dubai’s ability to maintain its high ranking for four consecutive years reflects its progress in enhancing the competitiveness and efficiency of its maritime sector. The implementation of the Authority’s Maritime Sector Strategy has bolstered the city’s position as a leading international maritime hub.

“The Dubai Maritime City Authority seeks to enhance cooperation with various stakeholders to further reinforce the growth and development of the maritime sector in the emirate. We are working on a series of plans and initiatives to promote the sustainable development of the sector,” he added.

Sheikh Saeed emphasised that Dubai’s ranking as the only Arab city among the top 20 international maritime shipping centres underscores the emirate’s dedication to continuous growth and its rising stature on the global stage. Dubai’s aspiration to be among the most influential maritime hubs has led to the creation of infrastructure and services that rank among the best in the world. By adopting international best practices, Dubai continues to set new standards in its maritime business environment, he noted.