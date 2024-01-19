Dubai RTA adds Salik toll gate on Business Bay Crossing

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) today announced the introduction of a new toll gate (Salik) at the Business Bay Crossing.

The RTA also announced the installation of the Al Safa South Toll Gate on Sheikh Zayed Road, between Al Meydan and Umm Al Sheif Streets, for operational and organisational purposes. A single tariff will be required when crossing between the two Safa Gates (north and south) within a one-hour window.

These measures are part of the RTA’s efforts to streamline traffic flows on Dubai’s roads by rerouting traffic to alternative traffic corridors such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Dubai – Al Ain Road, Ras Al Khor Road , and Al Manama Street. They also encourage the use of alternative Creek crossings such as the Infinity Bridge and Al Shindagha Tunnel, besides encouraging residents and visitors to opt for less crowded traffic routes.

As per RTA’s plan, the two gates are set to be fully operational by November 2024, in concurrence with the completion of the Al Khail Road Improvement Project. The project encompasses the construction of five intersections and braided ramps along with the introduction of rapid traffic solutions at two key points along Al Khail Road. It also includes enhancing the surface intersections of First Al Khail Road with Al Meydan and Al Zumurrud Streets.

Transport policies

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said, “Toll gates are part of transport policies aimed to support roads infrastructure and public transport projects by distributing traffic across the entire road network, thus achieving optimal use of those roads. The traffic toll policies also encourage the public to shift towards mass transport means such as the metro, buses, marine transport, and soft mobility options.

“The existing toll gates contributed to reducing the total travel time in Dubai by 6 million hours annually, decreasing traffic volumes on the Al Maktoum and Al Garhoud bridges by 26%, reducing travel times on Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Ittihad Street by 24%, and increasing the number of mass transit users by 9 million riders per annum,” added Al Tayer.

Traffic Benefits

“International consultants’ studies and proposals have concluded the need to install a toll gate at the Business Bay Crossing as well as Al Safa South Toll Gate as an operational gate such that a single tariff is required when crossings between the two Al Safa Gates (north and south) within one hour. This measure is intended to maintain traffic service levels, accommodate traffic volumes, and control congestion on the road network and at intersections,” noted Al Tayer.

“The Business Bay Crossing Gate contributes to rerouting traffic from Jebel Ali towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Emirates Roads. This diversion reduces traffic on Al Khail Road by 15% to 2,053 vehicles per hour. It also reduced the traffic on Al Rebat Street by 16% to 1,218 vehicles per hour. It will also decrease the traffic volume on Financial Centre Street by about 5% and cut down the total travel time on the congested section of Al Khail Road between Al Rebat Street and Ras Al Khor Road by about 20,000 hours daily in both directions.

“Installing the operational Al Safa South Gate reduces the traffic turning right from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Meydan Street by 15%. It also cuts down the traffic flow from Al Meydan and Al Safa Streets to Sheikh Zayed Road by 42% to 1,070 vehicles per hour. It also helps decrease the traffic volume on Sheikh Zayed Road between Financial Centre and Latifa Bint Hamdan Streets by 4% and optimise the use of the First Al Khail and Al Asayel Roads by up to 4%,” added Al Tayer.

Advanced Infrastructure

“RTA has completed a wide range of mega projects totalling over AED146 billion in value. These projects are highlighted by the Dubai Metro, the world’s longest driverless metro network extending 90 km, which has transported over two billion riders from the start of operation on 9/9/2009 up to the end of last year.

“Projects also included constructing the 11 km-long Dubai Tram, extending the bus routes from 2,095 km to 3,967 km (in both directions) from 2006 to 2023, and deploying a modern fleet of public buses comprising 1,400 buses compatible with the European specifications for low carbon emissions “Euro 6”. RTA is also operating an integrated marine transport network including traditional abras,

Dubai Ferry, and water taxis. It has also developed an extensive network of roads and bridges reflected in extending the total length of the network from 8,715 lane-kilometres in 2006 to 18,886 lane-kilometres in 2023. Last year witnessed the opening of several vital road projects, including Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan Street, Ras Al Khor Road as part of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Improvement Project, and the Falcon Interchange as part of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, besides completing the construction of internal road networks in multiple residential areas,” commented Al Tayer.

“The number of lanes on Dubai Creek crossings increased from 19 lanes in 2006 to 54 lanes in 2023, contributing to the increased capacity of Dubai Creek crossings from 36,000 vehicles per hour in both directions in 2006 to 108,000 vehicles per hour in 2023. The number of bridges and tunnels increased from 129 in 2006 to 1070 by the end of last year. Additionally, the number of pedestrian bridges and tunnels more than quadrupled, rising from 26 in 2006 to 122 during the same period, including bridges and tunnels for the Dubai Metro and Tram.

“The length of dedicated cycling tracks increased from 9 km in 2006 to 544 km in 2023 and is expected to rise to 1000 km by 2030. Coastal areas such as Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, and Marina will be connected with external tracks in the Al Qudra, Saih Al Salam, and Nad Al Sheba, passing through communities such as Al Barsha, Dubai Hills, and Nad Al Sheba,” added Al Tayer.

Projects Under Construction

“This year, the contract for the Dubai Metro Blue Line project will be awarded. The Line will span a total length of 30 km, with 15.5 km running underground and 14.5 km above ground. It connects 14 stations, among which three are interchange stations,” explained Al Tayer.

“RTA is set to complete the construction of several vital road projects. Key among these are Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Roads Intersection Improvement Project, Hessa Street Improvement Project and Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project.

Construction will commence on bridges linking Dubai Islands from Bur Dubai and those leading to Dubai Harbour, along with internal road projects in various residential areas. RTA also plans to remain in touch with future transportation and road trends, such as the development of soft and shared mobility means, promotion of sustainable transport modes, digital transformation, Industy 4.0, and self-driving transport for both passengers and cargo among other initiatives.