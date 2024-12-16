Dubai RTA announces evening peak truck ban

Starting January 1, 2025, trucks will be restricted from using Emirates Road between Al Awir Street and Sharjah during evening peak hours (5:30 PM to 8:00 PM). This move by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police aims to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance road safety.

Expanded Truck Restrictions

This is part of a broader effort by the RTA to limit truck traffic on major Dubai roads. Other restrictions include:

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road: Trucks are already banned during peak hours.

Al Ittihad Street, Meydan Street, and all crossings: Trucks are permanently prohibited.

Sheikh Zayed Road and residential areas near Sharjah (Al Mizhar, Al Muhaisnah, Oud Al Muteena): Trucks are banned from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Medium-congestion urban areas (Airport Street, Oman Street, Damascus Street): Trucks are restricted during peak hours (6:30 AM to 8:30 AM, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM).

Why the Change?

Dubai Police and the RTA believe this measure will:

Reduce accidents involving trucks and smaller vehicles

Alleviate traffic congestion on key roads

Improve environmental sustainability by reducing emissions

What Truck Drivers and Owners Need to Know

Adhere to the new restrictions: Failure to comply will result in fines and penalties.

Utilize alternative routes: Truck drivers should plan their routes to avoid restricted areas during peak hours.

Take advantage of truck rest areas: RTA is developing several rest areas across Dubai to accommodate truck drivers and improve their working conditions.

By working together, authorities and the trucking industry can ensure the smooth implementation of these restrictions and create a safer, more efficient road network for all.