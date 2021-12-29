Dubai RTA announces service timing during New Year’s Eve

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced changes in the timings of its entire services during the Eve and holiday of the New Year 2022.

The revised timings apply to service provider centres (technical testing centres), customer happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, metro, tram, marine transit modes as well as driving schools and vehicle testing & registration centres.

RTA at the same time always urges the public to abide by precautionary measures and wear face masks while using public transport.

Service Provider Centres (technical testing centres) will be closed on Saturday 1st January 2022 and resume business on Sunday 2nd January 2022.

RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres will be closed from Thursday 31 December 2021 to Sunday 2nd January 2022 and resume business on Monday 3rd January 2022. The smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha and RTA Head Office will continue service 24/7 as usual.

Except for multi-level parking terminals, all public parking spaces will be free on Saturday 1st January 2022.

During the holiday, the Dubai Metro service on both the Red and Green Lines will be operating as follows: On Friday 31st December 2021 from 08:00 am to 00:00 am (midnight), and on Saturday 1st January 2022 from 12:00 (midnight) to 02:15 am (of the following day). According the new operating hours, on Sunday Dubai metro will operate from 08:00 am to 01:15 am (of the following day).

Dubai Tram will be in service on Friday 31st December 2021 from 09:00 am to 00:00 am (midnight) and on Saturday 1st January 2022 from 12:00 (midnight) to 01:00 am (of the following day). According the new operating hours, On Sunday, the tram shall be in service from 09:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day).

The schedule of public buses on Saturday 1st January 2022 will be as follows: Main Stations, including Gold Souq Station, from 04:50 am to 01:22 am (of the following day), and Al-Ghubaiba Station from 04:26 am to 00:57 am (of the following day). At Sub-stations, including Satwa Station, the bus service will run from 04:45 am to 11:50 pm except for Route C01 which will be operating around the clock. Al-Qusais Bus Station will be in service from 04:50 am to 00:04 am (of the following day), Al Quoz Industrial Station from 05:02 am to 11:30 pm, and Jebel Ali Station from 04:58 am to 11:47 pm.

The timing of all Metro Link Bus Services at Centre Point, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat shall be synchronised with the metro timetables.

The inter-city bus and commercial coaches will be operating during the holiday as follows: Main Stations, such as Al Ghubaiba, from 06:40 am to 10:20 pm, Union Square from 04:25 am to 00:15 am (of the following day), Deira City Centre from 06:40 am to 11:30 pm, Al Sabkha from 06:30 am to 10:30 pm, Etisalat Metro Station from 06:00 am to 09:00 pm, Abu Hail Metro Station from 06:30 am to 10:35 pm, and Hatta Station from 05:30 am to 09:30 pm.

The timing of external stations will be as follows: Jubail Station at Sharjah from 05:30 am to 11:15 pm, and Ajman route from 05:30 am to 11:00 pm.

We would like to bring the attention of the public that all Inbound trips from Expo Rider Intercity Stations to be suspended at 08:00 pm while All Inbound trips from Expo Rider Dubai Stations to be suspended at 10:00 pm on New Year’s Eve 31 December 2021.

The marine transport services will be operating as follows: The Water Bus service timing on Friday 31 December 2021): Dubai Marina (BM1) Marina Mall-Marina Walk from 12:00 (at noon) to 08:00 pm. Marina Promenade-Marina Mall Terrace-Marina Walk from 02:00 pm to 08:00 pm. Marina Mall-Blue Waters (BM3) from 04:10 am to 08:00 pm.

The Water Bus service timing on Saturday (1 January 2022): Dubai Marina (BM1) Marina Mall-Marina Walk from 12:00 (at noon) to 11:45 pm. Marina Promenade-Marina Mall Terrace-Marina Walk from 02:00 pm to 10:45 pm. Marina Mall-Blue Waters (BM3) from 04:10 am to 11:45 pm.

The Abra service on Friday 31st December 2021 will be as follows: Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas (CR3), Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4), Al Fahidi-Deira Old Souq (CR5) and Baniyas – Al Seef (CR6) from 10:00 am to 08:00 pm. Dubai Old Souq – Al Fahidi – Al Seef (CR7) from 03:15 pm to 8:00 pm, Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbour (CR9) from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Al Jaddaf-Dubai Festival City (BM2) from 08:00 am to 8:00 pm and from 00:30 am (past midnight) to 02:00 am (of the following day).

Abra service timing on Saturday 1st January 2022 will be as follows: Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas (CR3) from 10:00 am to 11:50 pm, Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4) and Al Fahidi-Deira Old Souq (CR5) from 10:00 am to 11:45 pm. Baniyas – Al Seef (CR6) from 10:00 am to 00:20 am (past midnight), Dubai Old Souq – Al Fahidi – Al Seef (CR7) from 3:15 pm to 11:05 pm, Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbour (CR9) from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm, Al Jaddaf-Dubai Festival City (BM2) from 10:00 am to 11:50 pm and tourist services from Sheikh Zayed Road Station (TR6) from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Dubai Ferry will run service on Friday 31st December 2021 as follows: Al Ghubaiba- Dubai Water Canal- Marina Mall (FR1) line at 1:00 pm and the tourist service from Marina Mall (FR4) at 11:30 am and 4:30 pm. On Saturday 1st January 2022, the Ferry will run service on Al Ghubaiba- Dubai Water Canal- Marina Mall (FR1) line at 01:00 pm and 06:00 pm. The tourist service from Al Seef (FR3), as well as Marina Mall (FR4), will run at 4:30 pm.

The Water Taxi will be operating from Friday 31st December 2021 until Saturday 1st January 2022 on-demand from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and clients need to make a prior booking.

