Dubai RTA announces service timings during New Year’s Holiday 2025

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announces the operating hours for its services during the New Year’s holiday 2025. The timings cover Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport, and service provider centres (vehicle technical testing).

Service Provider Centres (Vehicle Testing) and Customer Happiness Centres

RTA-affiliated service provider centres and Customer Happiness Centres will remain closed on Wednesday, 1 January 2025, for the New Year’s holiday. Regular working hours will resume on Thursday, 2 January 2025, as per the standard schedule.

Dubai Metro:

· Tuesday, 31 December 2024: From 5:00 AM to 11:59 PM.

· Wednesday, 1 January 2025: From 12:00 midnight to 11:59 PM.

Dubai Tram:

· Tuesday, 31 December 2024: From 6:00 AM to 11:59 PM.

· Wednesday, 1 January 2025: From 12:00 midnight to 1:00 AM (the following day).

Public Buses (Dubai Bus):

For updated bus timings during the New Year’s holiday 2025, please refer to the S’hail app.

Note:

· Route E100: The E100 bus route from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station will be suspended from 31 December 2024 to 1 January 2025. Passengers are advised to use Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi during this period.

· Route E102: The E102 bus route from Al Jafiliya Bus Station will be suspended from 31 December 2024 to 1 January 2025. Passengers are advised to use the same route from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Shabiya Musaffah during this period.

Marine Transport:

Water Taxi:

· Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3): From 4:00 PM to 12:00 midnight.

· On-demand services: From 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM (booking required).

· Marina Mall 1 – Marina Walk (BM1): From 12:00 noon to 11:10 PM.

· Marina Promenade – Marina Mall 1 (BM1): From 1:50 PM to 9:45 PM.

· Marina Terrace – Marina Walk (BM1): From 1:50 PM to 9:50 PM.

· Full route: From 3:55 PM to 9:50 PM.

Dubai Ferry:

· Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Water Canal (FR1): At 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

· Dubai Water Canal – Al Ghubaiba (FR1): At 2:25 PM and 7:25 PM.

· Dubai Water Canal – Bluewaters (FR2): At 1:50 PM and 6:50 PM.

· Bluewaters – Marina Mall (FR2): At 2:55 PM and 7:55 PM.

· Marina Mall – Bluewaters (FR2): At 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

· Bluewaters – Dubai Water Canal (FR2): At 1:20 PM and 6:20 PM.

· Tourist trips from Marina Mall: At 4:30 PM.

· Al Ghubaiba – Aquarium (Sharjah) (FR5): At 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM, and 10:00 PM.

· Aquarium (Sharjah) – Al Ghubaiba (FR5): At 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM, and 9:00 PM.

· Tourist trips from Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City (TR7): From 4:00 PM to 12:30 AM (next day).

Abras:

Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas (CR3): From 11:00 AM to 11:50 PM.

Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4): From 11:00 AM to 11:45 PM.

Al Fahidi – Deira Old Souq (CR5): From 11:00 AM to 11:45 PM.

Baniyas – Al Seef (CR6): From 11:00 AM to 12:20 past midnight.

Al Seef – Al Fahidi – Dubai Old Souq (CR7): From 3:10 PM to 10:55 PM.

Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City (BM2): From 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

Al Jaddaf – Dubai Creek Harbour (CR11): From 7:15 AM to 4:00 PM.

Tourist Trips

Al Seef, Al Fahidi, and Baniyas (TR10): from 4:00 PM to 10:15 PM.

Dubai Water Canal and Sheikh Zayed Marine Station (TR6): from 4:00 PM to 10:15 PM.

Al Wajeha, Al Marasi, Business Bay, Godolphin, Sheikh Zayed Road (DC2): From 03:35 PM to 10:05 PM.

Al Jaddaf – Dubai Design District (DC3): From 4:00 PM to 1:00 PM.

Roundtrips in Marina Mall 1 (TR8): From 4:00 PM to 10:15 PM.

Public Parking:

All public parking areas will be free of charge (except multi-storey parking) on Wednesday, 1 January 2025, for the New Year’s holiday. Paid parking will resume on Thursday, 2 January 2025.