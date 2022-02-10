Dubai RTA opens cycling track at Jumeirah Beach

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a dedicated cycling track extending 16 km alongside Jumeirah Beach.

It connects with the existing cycling track at Jumeirah Street near Dubai Water Canal, with the track at King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street near Dubai Internet City. It also connects with the current cycling network that extends 520 km from Etihad Museum to Dubai Marina and passes through several Dubai localities up to Al Qudra area.

Quality Addition

“The cycling track at Jumeirah Beach is a quality addition to the projects portfolio undertaken by the Dubai Government to encourage sports and recreational activities, which will raise the standard of living in the emirate. It helps the accessibility between development projects and attractions, especially medium journeys as well as first and last-mile journeys,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.

“The new 4-metre-wide cycling track stretches 16 km alongside Jumeirah Beach in parallel to the existing jogging and walking tracks that extend from Dubai Water Canal up to Umm Suqeim Park. The second sector of the track runs alongside Jumeirah Street and King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street up to Dubai Internet City.

“The track serves several hotspots alongside Jumeirah Beach such as Sunset Mall, Open Beach, Dubai Sailing Club, Kite Beach, Umm Suqeim Park and Burj Al Arab. The public can use the track in practising cycling alongside the beach which have a variety of service facilities. They can also benefit from the shared bike services available at Sunset Mall, Al Manara Mosque and Umm Suqeim Park. The speed limit set for this track is 20 km/h and it is classified as part of the mobility, sports and entertainment tracks,” explained Al Tayer.

“The cycling track at Jumeirah Beach is part of a master plan for constructing cycling tracks to link all key areas of the emirate. The Master Plan for Cycling Tracks 2026 aims at constructing additional cycling tracks extending 276 km, which will bring the total length of cycling tracks in the emirate to 739 km. The plan aims to link the tracks at the coastal areas, such as Jumeirah, Al Sufouh and Al Marina with the external tracks at Al Qudra, and Saih Al Salam via Al Barsha, Dubai Hills and Nad Al Sheba,” added Al Tayer.

Specifications of Tracks

“The design, construction and setting of speed limits for cycling tracks are in line with top international standards and technical manuals. It is also customised to the nature of the locality and the classification of the tracks. These tracks encourage residents and visitors to practice cycling such that it will develop into an alternative and sustainable mobility means that serves the first and last-mile strategy,” concluded Al Tayer.

It is noteworthy that the dedicated cycling tracks constructed till now extend 520 km. RTA intends to push the total length of cycling tracks further to 739 km by 2026 to link vital areas in Dubai with various public transit means.

Cycling Speed

RTA has set a speed limit of 30 km/h at cycling tracks dedicated to amateurs, and a speed limit of 20 km/h at dedicated or shared tracks with pedestrians within urban areas. However, no specific speed limits are set for cycling tracks for training purposes. The overall objective of introducing speed limits for cycling tracks is to ensure the safety of both pedestrians and cyclists.

