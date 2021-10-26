Dubai RTA resumes Global Village bus routes, Miracle Garden route

With the launch of a free Expo Rider bus service between the Global Village and Expo 2020, Dubai RTA is resuming the operation of four bus routes that serve visitors of the Global Village.

In the meantime, RTA will also resume the bus service for visitors of the Miracle Garden in Dubai as of 1st November 2021.

Resuming these bus routes coincides with the launch of the new season of the Global Village in a festive atmosphere highlighted by the opening of Expo 2020. To further enhance these joyful developments, RTA is launching Route 294, an Expo Rider route to serve visitors and tourists commuting between the Global Village and Expo 2020.

The four bus routes that will resume services are: Route 102 from Al Rashidiya Station to the Global Village at 60 minutes frequency, Route 103 from the Union Square to the Global Village at 40 minutes frequency, Route 104 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to the Global Village at 60 minutes frequency, and Route 106 from Mall of the Emirates Bus Station to the Global Village at 60 minutes frequency.

The fare set for a single bus trip on the Global Village bus service is AED10. Deluxe coaches and regular buses will be deployed to run this service. Such buses are characterised by a high level of comfort, luxury and safety, which adds more enjoyment to the bus ride for families and individuals travelling to and from the Global Village during the new tourist season.

In the meantime, RTA will resume Route 105 to transport riders between Mall of the Emirates Bus Station to and from the Miracle Garden. At an interval of 30 minutes, the service will be running from Sunday to Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, there will be a bus service to the Miracle Garden at a frequency of 20 minutes, and the fare will be AED5.

