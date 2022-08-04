Dubai RTA resumes operation of Intercity Bus Route E102

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is resuming the intercity bus service E102 as of August 9th to support the return to normalcy following the Covid-19 pandemic and in response to the increasing demand for the intercity bus service.

The intercity bus route E102 will shuttle between Ibn Battuta Bus Station in Dubai and Musaffah Community Bus Station in Abu Dhabi, and commuters will be treated to a luxury journey aboard deluxe coaches operating at 60 minutes intervals.

On the same date, RTA will extend 8 bus routes as follows: Route 24 will be extended to reach the International City Bus Station, Route 44 will be extended to pass by Jaddaf, Route 88 will be extended at the Dubai Internet City, Route C04 will be extended to pass by Jaddaf, Route F08 will be extended to pass by Al Tawar, Route F33 will be extended to pass along a new business district, Route F56 will be extended at the Dubai Internet City, and Route X28 will be extended at the Dubai Internet City. Changes on the same date also include improving the journey timing as per the set timetables.

Commuting on buses is cost-effective and buses are flexible and integrated with other mass transit means. Moreover, bus riders can enjoy the city’s landscape in a stress free and relaxed environment. RTA has a fleet of sophisticated buses that are robust, comfortable and safe.

