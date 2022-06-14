Dubai RTA launches new metro link service

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is launching a new bus service to expand Dubai’s internal bus network coverage as of 20th June, 2022. Named F57, the new metro link service will start from Jebel Ali Metro Station and head to Bluewaters Island, at a frequency of 30 minutes during peak times.

“The aim of launching this route is to enhance the integration between transport and urban planning in Dubai. The route will operate from Jebel Ali Metro Station to Bluewaters Island,” said Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

“RTA is always keen to offer efficient public transport solutions to all. We are also committed to continuing cooperation with the government, semi-government entities and private companies to run safe and sustainable public transport solutions including the Dubai Bus network. Requests received from various entities in the emirate are subjected to feasibility studies, extensive research and site surveys before deciding on the actual launch of the service,” he explained.

Shakeri also revealed that RTA will improve the timetables of 15 other bus routes in Dubai on the same date, namely: Routes 12, 20, 21, 24, 53, 84, 91A, F15, F26, F30, F33, F47, J01, J02 and X22.

“RTA places great emphasis on the summer season and strives every year to enhance the public bus network in Dubai. It seeks to improve the public service by adjusting bus schedules and pick-up times and launching new routes in response to a growing demand for the service, especially with summer vacation just around the corner,” Shakeri concluded.

