Dubai RTA offers renewal of driving licenses at airport

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is planning to open a new service outlet enabling the renewal of vehicle driving licenses at the Dubai International Airport – Terminal 1 (Departure Concourse) in the third quarter of this year, in partnership with the private sector and trusted agents.

“Eyesight testing is a key requirement of renewing the driving license. The client is required to visit one of the approved optical centres in Dubai to undergo eyesight testing. Upon clearing the test, the driving license will be issued or renewed through the available channels. The license will be printed or delivered to the client, depending on the type of channel and the preference selected,” said Ahmed Mahboub, Executive Director, Drivers Licensing, Licensing Agency, RTA.

The service will be provided initially from 08:00 am to 08:00 pm, and from the start of next year, the service will be available 24/7. The initiative targets travellers and airport staff to facilitate the processing of their transactions, thanks to offering the service at new locations that meet the needs of clients. At the end of the day, the initiative is bound to raise the customers’ satisfaction index.

“Through this initiative, RTA seeks to play a pioneering role in delivering government services that respond to the needs of clients. It is part of RTA’s efforts to enhance social responsibility, simplify customer procedures and support the Dubai Government’s drive to engage the private sector in the delivery of services to all community members,” concluded Mahboub.

