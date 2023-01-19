Dubai RTA opens ‘Quick Vehicle Testing and Registration Centre’

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently opened Quick Vehicle Testing and Registration Centre at Saih Shuaib with a capacity of 500 vehicles.

The step is being taken as part of efforts to broaden the service scope of technical testing centres in Dubai in order to bring happiness to all community segments, individuals, or entities, in line with RTA’s vision of global leadership in easy and sustainable transportation, and its mission to provide safe and easy transportation by developing an innovative and sustainable road and transportation system and services that elevate customers’ experiences to global standards.

Quick Vehicle Testing and Registration Centre is in Dubai Industrial City and serves individuals and companies at Seih Shuaib. It has a capacity of 500 vehicles and includes 8 testing lanes: 5 for heavy vehicles, 3 for light vehicles, and one for a comprehensive examination. The centre also offers a mobile testing service for light and heavy mechanical vehicles, a comprehensive vehicle testing service, a VIP service that enables customers to obtain the required service faster and the chassis number printing service. The centre also has a plate factory and a workshop for repairing light and heavy vehicles. It also provides all services related to the testing and licensing of light, medium and heavy vehicles from 07:00 am until 10:30 pm.

Abdalla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Licensing Agency, RTA, expressed his delight with the opening of Quick Vehicle Testing and Registration Centre at Saih Shuaib. He stressed RTA’s commitment to broadening and improving the level of services offered to the public, including various services relating to vehicle testing and registration.

“RTA is keen to expand, develop and enhance its services to the public, including vehicle testing and registration services in cooperation with public and private partners to the highest global standards. Achieving and maintaining this service level requires the use of the latest technologies and exchanging Information and expertise to enhance continually enhance these services”, added Al Ali.

Mohammed Khalifa, CEO of Quick Centre expressed his gratitude and appreciation to RTA’s team for their tireless efforts and effective support in opening the centre. He also paid tribute to RTA’s team’s continuous support of the services provided by the technical testing centres in Dubai in a way to make people happier.

“We are happy to join forces with RTA in providing technical testing services to individual and corporate customers and look forward to achieving common goals in serving citizens and residents of the UAE. We also hope that Quick Centre will be a quality addition to Seih Shuaib by saving the time and effort of customers residing in this area of Dubai,” added Khalifa.

