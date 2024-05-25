Dubai RTA unveils new version of app

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has released new upgraded version of its ‘RTA App,’ designed to provide users with unparalleled ease of use and streamlined access to all RTA services.

This significant upgrade marks a transformative shift towards a one-stop-shop solution, enhancing customer satisfaction and ensuring quick access to essential services.

The new version of RTA App introduces a personalized dashboard, revolutionizing user experience by offering quick actions for essential services such as renewal of vehicle licenses, driving licenses, and purchasing parking tickets. This personalized dashboard empowers users with efficient access to vital services, saving time and effort.

The features include Personalized Dashboard, a user-friendly interface offering quick actions for essential services such as renewal of vehicle licenses, driving licenses, and purchasing parking tickets.

It also features multiple enhancements across the app, including SALIK online payments, voucher top-up, and NOL top-up via tapping directly on the app.

The new version designed to simplify parking services which is consolidated into one screen for seamless navigation and convenience.

It enhances vehicle license renewal and fine payment experience. A total overhaul of the user experience for renewing vehicle licenses and paying fines, ensuring a hassle-free process.

Meera Al Shaikh, Director of Smart Services at RTA said that this upgraded solution is the result of RTA’s commitment to meeting customer needs and addressing previously raised requirements by end users. “Through the upgraded RTA Application, we are revolutionizing the way our customers interact with our services. Our commitment to enhancing user experience has led to the creation of a personalized dashboard and streamlined journeys, ensuring quick access to essential services. This upgrade reflects RTA’s dedication to meeting customer needs and our ongoing efforts to provide convenient and efficient transportation solutions.”

She pointed out that the RTA Application’s new upgraded edition is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.