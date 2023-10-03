Dubai Safari Park to open its doors for a new season

Dubai Municipality today announced that Dubai Safari Park, one of the emirate’s most popular recreational and tourist destinations, will open its doors for the 2023-2024 season on 5 October.

The Park provides both residents and tourists with a unique opportunity to explore and uncover the marvels of wildlife, fungal patterns, and biodiversity all in one place. Additionally, it offers visitors the chance to observe animals and birds in their natural habitats.

Aligned with Dubai Municipality’s plan to create world-class recreational destinations, the Dubai Safari Park has contributed to enriching Dubai’s value proposition as a major international tourism destination. Each season, the Park revitalises its attractions to further enhance its offerings for visitors.

Ahmed Al Zarooni, Director of the Department of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality, shared, “In the upcoming 2023-2024 season, Dubai Safari Park will offer a multitude of engaging activities that seamlessly blend entertainment and education while introducing a diverse array of animals and birds that inhabit the park. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to learn about the park’s distinctive ecosystem and its commitment to maintaining the ideal living conditions for its resident species, ensuring their well-being in accordance with the highest health standards. We are also planning to launch a programme focused on raising awareness about endangered species, alongside hosting workshops and events related to global environmental and land conservation efforts, as well as various aspects of sustainability.”

“Dubai Municipality is keen to provide a unique and rich experience to both UAE residents and international tourists who plan to visit Dubai Safari Park and see the thriving wildlife. Our goal is to ensure that every visitor has a delightful and memorable time, which falls in line with the Municipality’s relentless pursuit of excellence in the services and amenities it provides within its facilities, public spaces, and recreational gardens. We adhere to the highest global standards of quality, consistent with our mission to enhance public parks and create appealing leisure destinations in Dubai. Furthermore, our efforts contribute to sustaining and enhancing Dubai’s quality of life, cementing its position as a premier global tourist destination.” Al Zarooni added.

New recreational activities

Dubai Safari Park will hold daily recreational and educational performances at scheduled times throughout the day. Among the highlights this season is the Bird Kingdom Show, which will be held at the Explorer Village Theatre from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Additionally, the Asian Village will host a spectacular showcase from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., introducing audiences to some of the world’s most captivating creatures. Similarly, there will be the Birds of Prey Show at 4:00 p.m., delivering exceptional moments to visitors. The Park will also present a range of workshops aligned with global events, covering themes like Teacher’s Day, World Animal Days such as World Lemur Day, Hippo, Farms, Climate Change, Life Cycle, and other events related to the environment, education and animals.

The Park will also organise the ‘Wildlife Talk’ workshops, during which guides will provide information about animals in three locations – the Children’s Farm, the Asian Village, and the Explorer Village. Additionally, there will be interactive animal feeding activities for giraffes, birds, and goats.

Tickets & Packages

Dubai Safari Park tickets will be available in various categories and packages, allowing visitors to explore its distinct sections like the African Village, Asian Village, Arabian Desert Safari, Explorer Village, and Valley Area. These options include the Day Pass Ticket, Day Pass Plus Ticket, Safari Journey Ticket, and Safari Journey Plus Ticket.

In addition to these ticket categories, Dubai Safari Park will offer a range of special packages. The ‘King of Safari’ package will provide a personalised tour experience led by an expert guide, who will share insights about the park’s diverse animal species. For those interested in animal care, the ‘Behind the Scenes’ package will offer a 90-minute behind-the-scenes experience to learn about the daily care services provided to the animals. There is also the ‘Jungle Capture’ package, which will provide three exclusive hours for fans of photography to take photos of animals from unique locations within the park. Lastly, there’s the ‘Dine in the Wild’ package, which will offer visitors the exceptional opportunity to savour their favourite meal in the heart of the park, creating unforgettable dining memories.

Dubai Safari Park features a variety of theatres and entertainment shows, restaurants, and cafes – offering diverse international and local cuisines. It also provides inland train services to enhance the rich experience and adventure provided by the park.

Dubai Safari Park, which is overseen by Dubai Municipality, last year attracted more than half a million visitors, including UAE residents and international tourists. These tourists flock to Dubai to revel in its enchanting and unique recreational offerings, with the Safari Park being a standout attraction that allows them to connect with wildlife.