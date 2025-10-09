How to manage and pay Salik fines in Dubai

Paying Salik fines in Dubai can be challenging, especially if motorists miss low balance alerts or forget to register their vehicles.

When Salik account runs a low balance, an SMS is sent to the mobile number registered with the Salik tag and account.

But these alerts may be overlooked or sent to an outdated number. Authorities urge drivers to update their contact details to avoid missing notifications.

Citizens can pay Salik fines through numerous official channels. Including RTA Dubai App, Dubai Police App, and Salik website – Salik.ae,

RTA Dubai app

Open the app, go to Services and scroll down the Salik section, then click on Violations. After entering vehicle number plate details, any outstanding fines can be viewed and can be paid by credit or debit card.

Dubai Police app

The Dubai Police app is not just for paying traffic fines. Go to the Pay Traffic Fines category, select the Ticket option, and choose Salik from the menu.

Enter the year you received the fine and the ticket number.

Once complete, pay off any pending fines.

Salik website – Salik.ae

Visit the official website, go to Salik Services and click on Violations. Enter number plate details and click Search.

Motorist can also view any pending violations against his or her vehicle. Select the violation and pay it online.

Salik fines

Insufficient Funds (ISF) violation – Dh50

If a vehicle passes through a toll gate without sufficient balance, and the account is not recharged within five working days, a Dh50 fine applies. Only one violation is issued per vehicle per day.

Salik will notify via SMS if account has insufficient funds, but this only works if motorist contact details are up to date.

Unregistered Plate (URP) violation – Up to Dh400

If vehicle is not registered with Salik and drive through a toll gate, driver must register and activate a Salik tag within 10 working days from first trip.

Fines start at Dh100 for a first offence, Dh200 for a second, and Dh400 for subsequent breaches. Again, only one violation is applied per vehicle per day.

Limit: One violation per day per vehicle.

Motorists who inadvertently pass through a toll gate without a tag have a 10-day grace period to purchase, activate, and attach a Salik tag to their windscreen before fines are imposed.