Dubai Sehri Time, Iftar Time Today- Ramadan 2026 Calendar

Ramadan 2026 Sehri Iftar Timings Dubai UAE | Complete Ramzan Calendar 2026 Dubai United Arab Emirates

Dubai’s diverse Muslim community, with its iconic mosques like Jumeirah Mosque and grand Iftar gatherings across malls and hotels, can rely on this reliable Ramadan 2026 calendar for precise Sehri (Suhoor/Imsak or Fajr end) and Iftar (Maghrib) times in GST (+04:00, no DST). These timings support planning for Sahur meals, daily prayers, Taraweeh, and community Iftars during the blessed month.

Important Note: Ramadan 1447 AH officially began in the UAE on the evening of February 17, 2026, with the first fast on February 18, 2026 (confirmed by UAE moon sighting committees and aligned with sources like Khaleej Times, Gulf News, and official Awqaf timetables). The month ends around March 18–19, 2026, followed by Eid ul-Fitr. Timings are astronomical estimates primarily based on UAE official patterns (e.g., from Khaleej Times, Gulf News, AlAdhan, and Time Out Dubai), using Muslim World League or local adjustments. Slight variations (1-5 minutes) may occur due to emirate-specific differences or mosque announcements. Always confirm with official UAE sources, your local masjid, or apps like Muslim Pro, Athan, or the UAE Awqaf website.

Here is the Ramadan 2026 Calendar Dubai with Sehri and Iftar timings

Ramadan Date Day Sehri (Fajr End) Iftar (Maghrib) 1 18 Feb Wed 5:34 am 6:18 pm 2 19 Feb Thu 5:33 am 6:19 pm 3 20 Feb Fri 5:32 am 6:19 pm 4 21 Feb Sat 5:31 am 6:20 pm 5 22 Feb Sun 5:31 am 6:20 pm 6 23 Feb Mon 5:30 am 6:21 pm 7 24 Feb Tue 5:29 am 6:21 pm 8 25 Feb Wed 5:28 am 6:22 pm 9 26 Feb Thu 5:27 am 6:23 pm 10 27 Feb Fri 5:26 am 6:23 pm 11 28 Feb Sat 5:25 am 6:24 pm 12 01 Mar Sun 5:24 am 6:24 pm 13 02 Mar Mon 5:23 am 6:25 pm 14 03 Mar Tue 5:22 am 6:25 pm 15 04 Mar Wed 5:21 am 6:26 pm 16 05 Mar Thu 5:20 am 6:26 pm 17 06 Mar Fri 5:19 am 6:27 pm 18 07 Mar Sat 5:18 am 6:27 pm 19 08 Mar Sun 5:17 am 6:28 pm 20 09 Mar Mon 5:16 am 6:28 pm 21 10 Mar Tue 5:15 am 6:29 pm 22 11 Mar Wed 5:14 am 6:29 pm 23 12 Mar Thu 5:13 am 6:30 pm 24 13 Mar Fri 5:12 am 6:30 pm 25 14 Mar Sat 5:11 am 6:31 pm 26 15 Mar Sun 5:10 am 6:31 pm 27 16 Mar Mon 5:09 am 6:32 pm 28 17 Mar Tue 5:08 am 6:32 pm 29 18 Mar Wed 5:07 am 6:33 pm 30 19 Mar Thu 5:06 am 6:33 pm

These timings reflect fairly consistent fasting hours (around 12.5–13.5 hours) due to Dubai’s near-equatorial latitude with gradual slight increases in daylight during this period.

May Allah accept your fasts, duas, and good deeds this Ramadan 2026. May the month bring peace, barakah, and unity to the Muslim community in Dubai and around the world. Ramadan Mubarak.

NOTE: ALWAYS CONFIRM TIMINGS WITH YOUR LOCAL MOSQUE