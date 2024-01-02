Dubai RTA awards AED278m contract for streetlighting project

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently awarded a contract worth AED278 million for a street lighting project that will cover 40 districts and streets.

This project is part of the Street Lighting Plan 2023-2026, which aims to enhance the infrastructure of road network facilities to keep up with Dubai’s ongoing development and meet the demands of urban expansion and population growth.

Mattar Al Tayer, the Director-General, and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, has announced the Streetlighting Plan for 2023-2026. He said: “The main goal of this plan is to improve traffic safety and security for all road users, including vehicles and pedestrians. The initiative is designed to contribute to residents’ and visitors’ well-being and satisfaction in the targeted areas. The selection of these areas is based on careful consideration of traffic safety and security standards, traffic volumes, and the pace of urban growth.”

“We have implemented the best energy conservation practices and supported green economy to achieve RTA’s strategic objectives. We have utilized the latest smart and sustainable lighting technologies that are specially designed for the UAE’s climatic conditions. These innovative lighting systems use energy-efficient LED technology, which provides multiple benefits over traditional lighting units. They offer a 55% reduction in energy consumption and a 173% increase in lifespan, which reduces the need for frequent lamp replacements and lowers maintenance and operational costs,” stated Al Tayer.

Streetlighting Plan

As part of the Streetlighting Plan, RTA began working on designing and implementing streetlighting projects in 2023 for the Al Qusais Industrial Areas 1 to 5, as well as Al Lusaily and Lahbab 1 and 2. The project is almost completed now.

During 2024, the installation of streetlights will be extended to cover roads previously unlit in Mirdif, Al Baraha, Oud Metha, Al Waheda, Al Hudaiba, Al Satwa, Abu Hail, and Al Bada’a. Additionally, lighting installations will be carried out in Umm Suqeim 1, 2, and 3, Al Safa 1 and 2, Al Manara, Al Mariyal Reserve Street, and the road to Al Minhad Air Base. The plan also includes streets and parking areas in Jumeirah.

In 2025, streetlighting works will cover Umm Al Sheif, Al Sufouh 1, Al Quoz Residential Areas 1 and 3, Nad Al Hamar, and Al Awir 2. In 2026, the project will extend to Al Mamzar, Oud Al Muteena, and various streets and parking lots in Al Garhoud, Al Twar, Hasyan, Al Jafiliya, Al Marmoom, Al Qusais 1 and 2, Nad Al Sheba 1, Al Warsan 2, Hind City, Business Bay, Umm Ramool, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 1 and 2, and Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 3 Street.