Dubai RTA sets new flag fall and dynamic fare for Taxi and Hala services

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the introduction of new flag fall rates for both regular metered taxis and Hala Taxi service at specific locations and times.

The flag fall rate will be set at AED 20 at the locations of main events such as exhibitions and international conventions (World Trade Centre, Expo City, and the Global Village). This will be applicable during the major event days.

In addition, the dynamic fares up to 2X will be applicable on Hala Taxi services during the New Year’s Eve night, i.e., 6:00 pm on Sunday, 31st December 2023, to 6:00 am on the following day, Monday, 1st January 2024 at the selected locations where fireworks display. The flag fall for a standard taxi service will be AED 20 at these locations for the mentioned times. Considering the New Year Eve’s road closure plans, these fare changes can be anticipated in and around locations where fireworks displays are scheduled.

Through these changes, RTA aims to continuously improve and develop both regular taxi services and the e-hail ride of Hala Taxi, especially during major events like New Year’s Eve, which typically sees a significant increase in demand for taxi services from residents, visitors, and tourists travelling to Dubai from all over the world.