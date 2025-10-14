Dubai unveils ATM-like machine to test gold purity

DUBAI: The Municipality announced on Monday the launch of a new self-service kiosk, functioning as a complete laboratory unit, that can test the purity of gold jewelry in under a minute.

The world-first-ever gold kiosk was showcased at the municipality’s stand at GITEX Global 2025, which opened at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The world’s first “Smart Gold and Jewellery Testing Lab” prototype signifies a significant advancement in consumer protection and service within the precious metals industry.

Located in the “city of gold,” this self-service lab efficiently and accurately tests the purity of gold and other precious metals.

A Dubai Municipality spokesperson stated that the lab utilizes the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and machine learning to expedite testing procedures, delivering results in under a minute, while simultaneously enhancing efficiency and accuracy.

Customers can get a notification via SMS or a printed receipt, similar to how ATMs or CDMs (Cash/Cheque Deposit Machines) provide transaction confirmations.

The report will reveal the metal content as percentages, such as gold, silver, copper, zinc, etc., where applicable.

Consumer confidence boost

The technological invention is designed to transform how UAE residents and tourists confirm their gold purchases in one of the world’s most dynamic jewellery markets.

“This innovation not only strengthens consumer confidence but also elevates the overall quality of services within the gold and jewellery sector,” the spokesperson stated.

Dubai’s gold market, known as a hub for gold trading built on trust and quality assurance, draws millions of shoppers each year.

The technology upholds reputation by providing consumers with laboratory-grade testing in a fraction of the time it takes the Dubai Central Laboratory, which typically requires up to seven days.

This new self-service model streamlines the testing of precious metals, making it a quick and convenient process that can be completed during a shopping trip, similar to using an ATM.

Test in Gold Souq, malls

Dubai Municipality’s strategic plan involves placing smart kiosks in key locations across the emirate, including the iconic Gold Souq and major shopping malls.

This initiative aims to provide residents and tourists with a faster, more convenient way to test the purity of their gold ornaments, eliminating the need for traditional testing facilities and long waiting times.

This accessibility builds on a previous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG).

The earlier agreement focused on providing precious metal testing services in the new Gold Souq, benefiting both gold merchants and individual customers.