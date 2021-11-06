Dubai on course to build world’s largest waste-to-energy project

Dubai Municipality today said that 45% of the Dubai Waste Treatment Centre in Warsan, the world’s largest waste-to-energy project, has been completed.

The first phase of the landmark renewable energy project will be completed by 2023 while the entire project is expected to be finished by 2024.

Undertaken under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the project reflects the emirate’s commitment to transform itself into one of the most sustainable cities in the world. In line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the facility will also contribute to reaching the goals set by Dubai Municipality to reduce landfill by 75% and the targets outlined in the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

The foundations of the Dubai Waste Treatment Centre, covering a total area of 400,000 square metres, have been completed. After completing the excavation, 66,000 m3 of concrete was poured and reinforced with 1,000 tons of iron, using eight cranes, including the two largest cranes in the world with a length of 40 metres and a capacity of 100 tons.

In addition, 45% of the turbine engine that runs on steam produced from the waste treatment process and 45% of the generator that will supply and provide sufficient energy for more than 135,000 homes annually have been manufactured. The project uses the latest Japanese and Swiss waste treatment technologies, which raises its efficiency beyond any other currently existing waste-to-energy project. The project is environmentally friendly, as all emissions will be completely treated using a fabric filter consisting of 12,480 cylindrical filter bags before being discharged through a 70-metre high chimney. Comprehensive control measures have been put in place to remove any odours.

The project is being built with the participation of 30 contracting, consulting and supplier companies. A team consisting of more than 300 engineers and labourers have already spent 3 million working hours on the development of the project.

The project will operate over a period of 35 years. All the water used in the project will be recycled from the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Warsan at a rate of 2,760 cubic metres per day. The project will generate 200 megawatts of energy per hour (MWh) and 35 MWh will be used to operate the Warsan Wastewater Treatment Plant, while 20 MWh will be used to operate the Dubai Waste Treatment Centre.

The process for waste treatment involves using trucks to collect waste and transporting it to the Dubai Waste Treatment Centre. Waste from 1,000 trucks will be received per day, and the Centre will process waste from 88 trucks per hour. The Centre has five incineration lines to ensure the burning of 5,666 tons of waste per day, the first of which will be operational in 2023. The rest of the five lines will operate at full capacity by 2024. The incinerated waste will produce 1,000 tons of bottom ash, which will be recycled and used in infrastructure projects.