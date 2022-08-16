Dubai’s high-water alert service helps tons of carbon emissions

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that its High-Water Usage Alert service has helped to reduce 217,370 tons of carbon emission since its launch three years ago and until 30 June 2022.

These reductions were from identifying 1,062,781 water leakage reports, 23,199 defects, and 11,566 cases of increased load. The service sends instant notifications to customers to quickly conduct the necessary maintenance to reduce water wastage.

“As part of our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation and our efforts to support the Smart Dubai initiative, we harness disruptive technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution applications to provide smart and innovative services that make the customers’ life easy. These also help them raise the efficiency of their electricity and water consumption, detect leakage and repair interruptions without contacting DEWA.

Thanks to its smart and advanced infrastructure and smart meters that align with the highest international standards, we provide an opportunity for customers to monitor and manage their consumption proactively anytime and anywhere; without contacting DEWA. This contributes to the sustainability of resources,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA provides the High-Water Usage Alert service as part of the Smart Living initiative to help customers detect any leakage in water connections after the meter. It sends instant notifications to customers in case the smart meter detects any unusual rise in consumption to examine the internal connections and fix any leakage in water connections with the help of a technician.

Customers can detect leakages through their bills or smart water meters. DEWA highlighted the efficiency of its systems in detecting any flaws in the external connections after the meter and noted that its responsibility is limited to connections and maintenance until the meter only, while the internal connections after the meters are the customer/owner’s responsibility. This applies to residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Comments