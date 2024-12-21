Dubai: Uncovering the exciting world of slacklining

Every Wednesday, a committed group of slackliners convenes at Al Safa Park in Dubai eager to push their limits, achieve balance, and foster connections with one another, Khaleej Times reported on Friday.

What began as a simple means of relaxation after work has evolved into the slacky mile, a vibrant community that unites individuals from diverse backgrounds to partake in the enjoyment and development of slacklining.

Slacklining entails walking, running, or balancing on a stretch of flat webbing secured between two anchors, providing a distinctive method of balance training. While it bears resemblance to tightrope walking, slacklines are made of flexible material and possess minimal tension, resulting in a dynamic experience that challenges both the body and mind in unique ways.

The Slacky Mile community is continually broadening its influence through regular gatherings at picturesque locations throughout the UAE, such as a breathtaking waterline site in Hamriya, Sharjah, or highlining (slacklining in mountainous areas) at Fossil Rock. “It’s all about exploring nature in a new way and facing your fears,” stated Mouad.

Mouad’s exploration of slacklining commenced in Morocco, where he initially practiced the activity on a beach alongside friends. Upon relocating to Dubai in 2017 to pursue a Master’s degree in International Business, he perceived the academic environment as overly confining and subsequently sought to delve deeper into his enthusiasm for movement.

For numerous participants, the Slacky Mile transcends mere athleticism; it embodies a sense of community. Ari Lamat, a 33-year-old aerial dance instructor hailing from Mexico, referred to the group as her “family.” She met Mouad, who is now her husband, through this community.

“The community means so much to me—it’s like family. Everyone brings something unique to the table,” she remarked, contemplating how the group has facilitated her integration into life in Dubai.

Apurv Gujar, who encountered slacklining six years ago at a festival in India, described it as a “journey of self-discovery.” He noted that slacklining has imparted essential lessons in discipline, focus, and resilience, which he applies across various aspects of his life, including his professional and personal relationships.

For Arlet, a 44-year-old teaching assistant, the diverse composition of the group has provided a rich experience. “We engage with individuals from around the globe, gaining insights into different cultures, traditions, and lifestyles.”

Even those new to the sport, such as Sandeep Rathod, who relocated to Dubai six months ago, have discovered that slacklining offers far more than a physical challenge. “During my first attempt, my leg trembled uncontrollably, yet it imparted lessons in focus, patience, and mutual support,” Sandeep shared.

Expanding the community

The Slacky Mile has garnered considerable recognition in recent years, especially during the Dubai Fitness Challenge. The group has recently organized slacklining workshops for children, including those with Down syndrome, showcasing the inclusive nature of the sport. “I provided a demonstration, emphasizing posture and balance. Mouad mentioned that they simply ‘went with the flow, without imposing too much pressure,’ allowing the children to engage with the movement at their own pace.”

Although slacklining remains relatively novel in the UAE, the increasing popularity of the slacklining community suggests a bright future. As Mouad and his team continue to motivate a burgeoning community, their influence is set to expand.