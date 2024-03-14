Dubai’s public libraries equipped with new study rooms

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has unveiled a new array of cutting-edge study rooms across the Dubai Public Library branches to elevate the quality of library services, upgrade their infrastructure, and turn them into dynamic hubs that enhance the experiences of patrons and visitors.

These new study rooms provide access to various academic resources, offering integrated solutions for traditional and digital knowledge materials. Additionally, they will host various cultural programmes and experiences, enriching the emirate’s cultural landscape.

The study spaces, numbering more than 43, have been distributed across seven libraries: Safa Art & Design Library, Umm Suqeim Library, Al Mankhool Library, Hatta Public Library, Al Twar Library, Hor Al Anz Library, and Al Rashidiya Library. Each of these new rooms comes in varying sizes, accommodating groups of up to 6 people. Notably, they are characterised by their unique designs and soundproof glass walls, ensuring users a serene environment conducive to concentration and complete privacy.

These spaces are open for researchers, students, library members, and visitors, providing ideal settings for study, reading, small meetings, and creative and brainstorming sessions. They also constitute a qualitative addition to the range of support services provided by Dubai’s public libraries, including renting multi-purpose spaces and halls, which can be reserved through the Authority’s website or its smart application for nominal fees.

Abdulrahman Kalbat, Director of the Public Libraries Department at Dubai Culture, affirmed the Authority’s commitment to enriching the experience of its public library visitors and members by creating an interactive environment that meets their needs, saying: “At Dubai Culture, we focus on developing facilities that align with the visitors’ aspirations, and these new study rooms are a qualitative addition to the Dubai Public Library branches and a positive feature that contributes to empowering members and visitors to acquire knowledge, learn, communicate, and exchange ideas within stimulating environments. The new service will allow all community members to benefit from the information resources, data, and various knowledge tools provided at the Dubai Public Library branches, encouraging them to discover and develop their skills.”

Dubai Culture oversees a network of 9 state-of-the-art public libraries that hold an extensive collection of materials. These include 1,028,759 physical books and knowledge materials complemented by a rich digital library featuring 48,065 e-books, audiobooks, and multimedia content. This vast repository underscores the Authority’s commitment to providing accessible educational resources to the community.