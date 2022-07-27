Duchess Meghan: She used to have this secret part-time job

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle did not make it big in Hollywood initially and was a part-time calligraphy teacher.

According to a report, she gave calligraphy lessons at Paper Source’s Beverly Hills branch aside while giving auditions.

“It was her part-time job as she was going through auditions,” the Chief Executive Officer of Paper Source Winnie Park said. “She taught calligraphy and hosted a group of customers and instructed them during a two-hour class on how to do calligraphy.”

Meghan Markle got married to Prince Harry in March 2018. She started her acting career with a short role in the medical drama show General Hospital.

She made guest appearances in different shows namely Century City, The War at Home along with Crime Scene Investigation: New York.

Her big break was her playing the role of Rachel Zane in the popular show Suits.

The Suits actor is a model as well. She was a “briefcase girl” in the game show named Deal or No Deal. She was seen in Fringe where she portrayed the character of Junior Agent Amy Jessup.

