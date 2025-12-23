Ducky Bhai case: Court denies handover of YouTuber’s mobile phones

LAHORE: A district court in Lahore has rejected a request to hand over YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai’s, mobile phones to him on superdari (temporary custody), ARY News reported.

The decision was announced by Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo, who had earlier reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from lawyers of both sides.

However, the court ordered that 19 items recovered during a personal search be returned to Ducky Bhai. These include banking cards, a national identity card, a laptop bag, a camera, and other personal belongings.

The matter relates to the custody of Ducky Bhai’s seized accounts and possessions. The court clarified that while certain personal items may be released, the mobile phones will remain in official custody for now.

Ducky Bhai Resumes Vlogging

Earlier, after a three-month hiatus due to his incarceration, Saad ur Rehman a.k.a Ducky Bhai resumed regular vlogging, stating journalist Irshad Bhatti was among the few who visited him during his detention at the NCCIA office, as well as showing Irshad Bhatti visiting his home after his release in the first vlog.

Ducky Bhai talked candidly about his time in jail in the returned vlog titled “I Forgot How to Vlog; I Am Back.” He playfully disclosed that he had dropped 15 kg while incarcerated.

The YouTuber shared that following his release, all his bank accounts had been frozen, and even though a car he had booked arrived, he was not able to pay for it.

However, he additionally visited a park, where he was cheerfully greeted by kids whom he joked around with during the vlog.

Ducky Bhai’s brothers got into a lighthearted disagreement over hazy footage of an encounter with their mother after the release of CCTV footage of his return home. In the vlog, he also revealed that his younger brother had not paid him a visit while he was incarcerated, a minor grievance.

He acknowledged that he had first forgotten how to vlog but wanted to recapture his rhythm with time, adding that he kept the vlog humorous to avoid scaring his parents.

Moreover, he went to his restaurant, “Four,” where he boasted that they had introduced a ffish burger while he was away. He also urged the public to visit the restaurant to savour one of the best fish burgers available.