Ducky bhai case: Aroob Jatoi gets relief from court

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore has granted interim bail to Aroob Jatoi, the wife of popular YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, better known as Ducky Bhai, in a case related to the promotion of gambling through online apps, ARY News reported.

According to details, the court approved Aroob Jatoi’s pre-arrest bail and barred authorities from arresting her until 30 August.

The court also directed Ducky Bhai’s wife, Aroob Jatoi to join the investigation and ordered the investigating officer to submit a report by the next hearing.

The case was heard by an Additional Sessions Judge, who granted the interim relief after reviewing her application.

During the proceedings, Aroob Jatoi was represented by her counsels Irfan Kalyat and Raja Abdul Rahman Ranjha.

Earlier, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) revealed sensational details in the case against YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, alias Ducky Bhai, who was arrested at Lahore Airport on charges of money laundering through online gambling applications.

According to NCCIA officials, Ducky Bhai served as the “country manager” of an illegal gambling app and was promoting multiple betting platforms.

Also Read: Why was Ducky Bhai really arrested? Here is what we know so far

An FIR was registered against Ducky, which stated that an inquiry was launched on June 13, 2025, after credible reports emerged that several social media influencers were encouraging the public to invest in gambling and betting applications for their own financial gain.

The complaint alleged that such promotions led ordinary citizens—already struggling with economic pressures—into heavy financial losses.

Investigators said Ducky Bhai actively incited the public to invest through platforms like Binomo, which collected millions of rupees from users but later defrauded them by refusing payouts. The app itself is not registered in Pakistan, authorities confirmed.

“Despite being summoned, Ducky Bhai allegedly refused to cooperate with the inquiry. His name was subsequently placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL). He was later intercepted at Allama Iqbal International Airport while attempting to travel abroad”, NCCIA officials stated.