Ducky Bhai slams parents over kids’ social media monitoring

Pakistani YouTuber and content creator Saadur Rehman ( Ducky Bhai) slams parents for not monitoring their children’s onscreen activities.

During a recent podcast, Ducky Bhai addressed families blaming him as their own children became disrespectful or developed undesirable habits. He argued that parents are ultimately responsible for supervising what their children are watching online.

He also argued that watching his videos is entirely optional and said his content does not contain material that could negatively influence children. He continued with his statement and noted, “When kids are getting ruined, where are their parents? We assume, but my content has none of the sort. Number one, if you play my videos, you will see that there will be nothing that could negatively influence kids, and number two, where are the kids’ parents? My parents did not give me an iPad or phone growing up; they said You will only get a game if you get good metric grades”.

He also reflected on his own childhood and strict environment he had while growing up, “I had a computer that used to be regularly monitored 24/7, in which my father had a parental control app. He could track me and see if I would be searching or watching anything inappropriate or 18+. If my father could do that, why can’t other parents?”

In a sarcastic comment, he noted, “You all should just give me your kids and make me the father, if you can’t fulfil your duty.”

He further added, “In short, YouTube is not a school. They won’t show you my videos in assembly before classes or question you about them in a job interview. Watching Ducky Bhai is completely optional. If you do not see it, your life will stay the same. You have the option to watch me or not”.

Ducky Bhai also spoke about his experience during his approximately three-month incarceration over allegations linked to an illegal online gambling application. The creator was granted bail in November 2025 after spending around 100 days at Lahore’s Camp Jail. Reflecting on his time there, he described the experience as extremely difficult, particularly because of the isolation and limited space.

He in the end noted, “I was in such an isolated place where there was no room to even walk. Just imagine, three months there itself was torture. If you go out of that area, there would be grounds, walking areas, and clean environments which would give you some time to socialise and pass the time. Make you feel more relaxed. People would play cricket, badminton, and other sports. There was also a library which I wasn’t allowed to go to, but I had requested books”.

He added that the experience also encouraged him to do things he had never done before. “For the first time in my life I read newspapers.”

He also highlighted how his time in jail disconnected him from real-time reactions to his case. He said he was unable to see who had supported him and who had criticised him while he was incarcerated. “I never saw who took my side and who did not. You do not get three-month-old content on your feed, only the recent ones in real-time. It was difficult to go back and find what people had said,” he stated.

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Ducky Bhai also shared his thoughts on controversies involving other content creators, specifically referring to Rajab Butt and his personal affairs. He suggested that such matters should be addressed quickly and privately, with the involvement of family elders before they escalate.

“If I were him, I would involve the elders that same day the news broke and figure it out privately before matters escalate. When I was in jail, I realised how much my life affected my family. It was like the whole house was in jail. He can easily resolve this,” Ducky Bhai said.

Ducky Bhai’s comments touched on several aspects of life as a prominent digital creator, from parental responsibility and the influence of online content to the personal consequences of controversies and incarceration.