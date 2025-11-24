YouTuber Ducky Bhai gets bail in gambling app promotion case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted bail for YouTuber Saad, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, in the gambling app promotion case on Monday.

As per details, Ducky Bhai was granted bail by the high court against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, was arrested at Lahore Airport by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on the same allegations in August.

According to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Ducky Bhai is accused of money laundering through online gambling apps. The FIR alleges that he promoted betting platforms on social media, luring people into gambling and unlawful investment schemes.

NCCIA investigators confirmed the recovery of mobile phones, suspicious WhatsApp contacts, and other digital data from Ducky Bhai’s possession. Officials claim to have also found evidence of illegal financial transactions linked to gambling networks.

The FIR further states that Saad ur Rehman used his online influence to promote gambling apps, encouraging followers to engage in activities deemed unlawful under national laws.

Authorities also begun a probe into his assets to trace any wealth generated through these channels.