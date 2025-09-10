Ducsu polls: Shibir-backed panel sweeps elections

For the first time since Bangladesh’s independence, candidates backed by Islami Chhatra Shibir have swept the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) elections, marking a watershed moment in campus politics.

Shibir-backed Abu Shadik Kayem was elected vice president with 14,042 votes, defeating Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal’s Abidul Islam Khan, who secured 5,708.

Independent candidate Umama Fatema won 3,389 votes. SM Farhad was elected general secretary with 10,794 votes, while Mohiuddin Khan clinched the assistant general secretary post. The results were formally declared at the Senate Bhaban.

According to the Returning Office, 78 percent of 39,775 eligible students cast ballots across eight centres amid a festive atmosphere after a six-year hiatus in Ducsu and hall union elections.

Both Shadik and Farhad, who contested under the “Oikyaboddho Shikkharthi Jote” panel, were key figures in the July 2024 mass uprising that toppled Sheikh Hasina’s government.

Once forced underground, Shibir leaders resurfaced openly on campus following the uprising, with Shadik and Farhad revealing their identities as Shibir’s DU unit president and general secretary.

Read more: Bangladesh removes Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s image from currency notes

The outcome, however, has sparked immediate rejection from rivals. Abidul Islam Khan denounced the results as a “planned farce,” while Umama Fatema, former spokesperson for Students Against Discrimination, declared in a Facebook post: “Boycott! Boycott! I hereby reject Ducsu.”

Shibir’s victory is historic, as the group had been effectively banned from campus since the fall of HM Ershad in 1990 due to its links with Jamaat-e-Islami, which opposed Bangladesh’s independence.

The party’s student wing was also tied to the infamous Al-Badr militia that targeted Dhaka University teachers and intellectuals in 1971.

Since 1972, Ducsu elections have been held eight times. Leftist groups dominated several early polls, while Chhatra League and Chhatra Dal alternated leadership in later years. The 2019 elections saw a quota movement leader win the VP post, while Chhatra League secured the GS seat.