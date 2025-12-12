Duffy takes five as New Zealand thrash West Indies in second Test

Jacob Duffy took 5-38 as New Zealand cruised to a nine-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second Test in Wellington on Friday for a 1-0 series lead.

Seamer Duffy bagged his second five-wicket haul in only his third Test to help roll the West Indies for 128 after lunch on day three, the hosts needing just 56 for victory.

Devon Conway (28) and Kane Williamson (16) guided New Zealand to an emphatic win just before tea at the Basin Reserve.

Debutant Michael Rae took 3-45 for the home side while Kavem Hodge was the pick of the West Indian batters in their second innings, scoring 35.

New Zealand lead the three-Test series 1-0, after the first match in Christchurch ended in a draw.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham was delighted with how his inexperienced bowling unit took the fight to the visitors.

Like Duffy, Zak Foulkes was playing just his third Test match, Blair Tickner his fourth and Rae was on debut.

It was a limp batting effort from the West Indies, who resumed day three at 32-2, trailing by 41 runs having lost John Campbell and nightwatchman Anderson Phillip late on day two.

By lunch, they were on the ropes at 98-6 and needing a significant fightback, like they did in the first Test, to have any chance.

It took just 9.2 overs for New Zealand to clean up the tail, the collapse starting when Justin Greaves fell for 25 to an lbw off Duffy that was reviewed by New Zealand and would have clipped the top of the leg stump.

On day one, the tourists were dismissed for 205, before New Zealand made 278-9 declared in reply.

Brandon King and Hodge started brightly on Friday, negating a pitch that was offering variable bounce to the New Zealand bowlers.

King was the first to depart, for 22, after a dreadful mix-up running between the wickets, run out by Michael Bracewell.

That sparked a mini-collapse as first Shai Hope and then Chase were removed by Rae and Duffy, respectively.

Hodge patiently moved to 35 as wickets fell at the other end, but he departed after Will Young took a stunning diving catch from a pull shot at midwicket.

The third and final Test is in Mount Maunganui starting on Thursday.