The Duke of Kent has returned to his late wife, the Duchess of Kent’s funeral site just one month after bidding farewell to her.

On Wednesday, October 25, the late Queen Elizabeth’s 90-year-old cousin attended the funeral requiem mass of Field Marshal Lord Guthrie at Westminster Cathedral, where the duke had recently mourned his wife.

Last month, the Duke led proceedings at the Catholic place of worship for the emotional farewell to his wife, Katherine, the Duchess of Kent.

For the occasion, the royal donned a formal black tailored attire as he took his place amongst the congregation to see off Charles Ronald Llewelyn Guthrie, who died aged 86 on 18 September.

Also was in attendance at the event was Queen Camilla’s former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

Former British tennis player Debbie Jevans, and former cabinet minister and GB News star Michael Portillo were also present at the solemn service alongside family and military figures.

For those unknown, the Duchess of Kent passed away on September 4, at the age of 92, leaving her husband the oldest living member of the Royal Family.

Her funeral service was held on September 16 and was attended by senior members of the Royal Family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Midlleton.