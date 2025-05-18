Dumper crushes another motorcyclist to death in Karachi

In another road tragedy in Karachi, a motorcyclist lost his life early this morning after being hit by a dumper, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing rescue officials.

As per details, motorcyclist was hit by a speeding dumper near Powerhouse Chowrangi in Karachi’s North Karachi area, resulting in his immediate death.

Police shifted the body to the hospital while the dumper driver fled the scene with the vehicle.

This tragic incident highlights the ongoing menace of heavy traffic accidents on Karachi’s roads.

On May 12, three members of a family lost their lives after their vehicle was hit by a speeding dumper in Karach.

As per details, a speeding dumper collided with a car at Northern Bypas in Karachi’s Surjani Town. As a result, three people of a family, including a father and son were killed.

According to rescue officials, all victims were residents of Gul Muhammad Qalandrani Goth in Manghopir.

Despite numerous measures taken by Sindh government, the accidents involving heavy traffic continue in Karachi.

Earlier, a trailer crushed two youth to death in the old city area near Boulton Market in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

Infuriated people tried to beat the trailer driver Abid Ali, but the police saved and taken him into custody.