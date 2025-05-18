web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 18, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Dumper crushes another motorcyclist to death in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In another road tragedy in Karachi, a motorcyclist lost his life early this morning after being hit by a dumper, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing rescue officials.

As per details, motorcyclist was hit by a speeding dumper near Powerhouse Chowrangi in Karachi’s North Karachi area, resulting in his immediate death.

Police shifted the body to the hospital while the dumper driver fled the scene with the vehicle.

This tragic incident highlights the ongoing menace of heavy traffic accidents on Karachi’s roads.

Read more: Three of family killed as dumper crashes into vehicle in Karachi

On May 12, three members of a family lost their lives after their vehicle was hit by a speeding dumper in Karach.

As per details, a speeding dumper collided with a car at Northern Bypas in Karachi’s Surjani Town. As a result, three people of a family, including a father and son were killed.

According to rescue officials, all victims were residents of Gul Muhammad Qalandrani Goth in Manghopir.

Despite numerous measures taken by Sindh government, the accidents involving heavy traffic continue in Karachi.

Earlier, a trailer crushed two youth to death in the old city area near Boulton Market in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

Infuriated people tried to beat the trailer driver Abid Ali, but the police saved and taken him into custody.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.