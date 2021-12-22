Dumper crushes children to death in Karachi

KARACHI: In another tragic accident, an over speeding dumper crushed two children to death in Sachal neighbourhood of Karachi as police have arrested the driver of the vehicle, ARY NEWS reported.

According to rescue sources, two children, aged nine and 13, died at Ghazi Goth in the Sachal area after being overrun by a dumper.

A mob gathered at the site soon after the incident and got hold of the dumper driver and tortured him badly. The police later took him in the custody and shifted him to the police station.

Accidents from speeding dumpers have become a routine in Karachi as authorities concerned have failed to take strict action against its drivers and owners who are involved in reckless driving in the city.

In most of these cases, the drivers involved in the acts run away after the incident.

A day back, two youth were crushed to death when a dumper-truck ran over their motorcycle in Karachi.

According to rescue sources, the incident happened on Karachi’s Maripur road where a speedy truck hit a motorcycle, killing both youths on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Kashif Hussian and Ahtesham Zameer.

The bodies were moved to a nearby medical facility for postmortem. Meanwhile, the angry mob recorded their protest against the incident by blocking the road.

Furthermore, police have launched a search for the arrest of the driver.

