Dumper crushes father, son to death in Karachi

KARACHI: A speeding dumper crushed a father and son to death in Karachi, ARY News reported, quoting the local police.

The tragic incident occurred near National Highway Sisi Toll Plaza, where a speeding dumper crushed two motorcyclists to death.

Rescue sources moved the bodies of the deceased to the hospital. Sources said that the deceased were identified as 60-year-old Rahmatullah and 18-year-old Iqbal. The persons who died in the accident were father and son.

Meanwhile, the traffic police officials, the Sisi Toll Plaza traffic section took timely action and caught the fleeing dumper driver along with the vehicle.

Read more: Man, two daughters crushed to death by dumper in Karachi

This is not the first such incident in the port city where speeding heavy vehicles have deprived people of the city of their lives owing to reckless driving and underage drivers.

Recently, a speeding water tanker crushed to death a female student of Karachi University near Expo Centre in Karachi.

According to rescue sources, the speeding tanker hit a woman near Expo Centre, resulting in her immediate death.

Comments