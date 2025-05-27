Dumper ‘crushes’ mother-daughter duo to death in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: In another horrific incident, a dumper crushed a mother-daughter duo to death on Lahore-Sheikhupura road, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred in Sheikhupura where a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle and killed mother daughter duo and injured her son.

The rescue sources further said that the injured has been shifted to the nearby hospital.

Earlier, a dumper claimed life of a wheelchair-bound man at Steel Mill Morh in Karachi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Shoukat Ali Khatian stated that the handicapped man was struck by a dumper while attempting to cross the road.

The driver attempted to flee the scene but was assaulted by citizens and traffic officials blocked the dumper with vehicles to prevent his escape.

The enraged citizens smashed the dumper’s windows and attacked the driver, who was subsequently taken into custody, according to SSP Khatian.

The fatal crash adds to Karachi’s grim record of traffic accidents, with nearly 500 deaths reported in 2024 due to collisions involving heavy vehicles.

On May 12, three members of a family lost their lives after their vehicle was hit by a speeding dumper in Karach.

As per details, a speeding dumper collided with a car at Northern Bypas in Karachi’s Surjani Town. As a result, three people of a family, including a father and son were killed.

According to rescue officials, all victims were residents of Gul Muhammad Qalandrani Goth in Manghopir.

Despite numerous measures taken by Sindh government, the accidents involving heavy traffic continue in Karachi.