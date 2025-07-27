Dumper kills another motorcyclist in Punjab’s Malakwal

MALAKWAL: In yet another horrific incident, dumper killed motorcyclist in Malakwal area of Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred when a dumper hit father-son duo riding motorcycle and killed father on the spot, injuring son.

Earlier, a speeding dumper crashed into a bungalow in Karachi, resulting in injuries to the driver and the cleaner.

As per details, the dumper, loaded with construction debris, collided with a boundary wall of a bungalow near Defence Morr while en route to Punjab Colony.

Police stated that the impact caused damage to the bungalow’s wall. The dumper driver has been taken into custody.

The driver claimed that the accident occurred due to brake failure.

Traffic police confirmed that both the driver and the cleaner sustained injuries in the crash and were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

