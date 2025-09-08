Dumper runs over car killing five people including two women on Hazara Motorway

ABBOTABAD: In a tragic accident on Tuesday, a dumper ran over a car on the Hazara Motorway, killing five people while wounding two others, ARY News reported.

According to the police, two women were included in the deceased. While all the deceased were boarding the unfortunate vehicle.

The bodies of the deceased have been transported to the Havilian hospital, the police said.

The police further apprised that all the deceased were stated to be residents of Gilgit and Baltistan.

Earlier, at least five people, including children and a woman, lost their lives as a boat capsized during a flood rescue operation in Jalalpur amid the alarming situation in Pakistan.

The tragic incident occurred in the Chenab River during a rescue operation, resulting in the death of six individuals, according to rescue sources.

The boat, carrying 20 people, capsized in the floodwater while the affected people were being transferred to a safer place. The rescuers managed to rescue a few of them, but four children and one woman drowned.

The victims included two infants, one aged just 3 months and the other 6 months old. The deceased have been identified as 3-year-old Mahnoor, 6-year-old Fatima, and 7-year-old Amir, all of whom lost their lives in the boat capsizing incident.

There were over 20 people aboard the boat, and many were safely evacuated to a secure location. The search for the remaining missing individuals continues as part of an ongoing rescue operation.

Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces. The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching $50 billion.