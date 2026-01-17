Dumper driving the wrong way crushes motorcyclist couple in Karachi

KARACHI: A motorcyclist was killed, and his wife seriously injured, after a dumper crushed their motorcycle near Wireless Gate in Karachi, rescue officials said on Saturday.

The accident occurred when the dumper, reportedly coming from the wrong side, struck the couple. The deceased was identified as Nisar Ahmed, a resident of Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

His wife sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Nisar Ahmed was returning home from a relative’s house at the time of the accident. He is survived by six children, including three sons and three daughters.

Police impounded the dumper; however, the driver managed to flee the scene, officials said.

Earlier this month, a young woman motorcyclist was killed in Karachi’s Landhi area after being hit by a 10-wheeler trailer near Hospital Chowrangi. The victim, 26-year-old Bushra, was pronounced dead on the spot. Police said the trailer driver fled, and the vehicle has since been impounded.

Karachi has seen a rise in fatal traffic accidents involving heavy vehicles in recent months, raising concerns about road safety and reckless driving.

Rescue officials recently issued alarming figures showing that heavy vehicles have claimed 219 lives across Karachi during the past 308 days alone, underscoring their grave danger on city’s roads.