Dumpers arson: Karachi police arrest 18 suspects

Karachi police have arrested 18 suspects concerning arson of dumpers in the city following Rashid Minhas road accident that claimed two lives, ARY News reported.

As per details, police have launched a crackdown against individuals allegedly involved in setting dump trucks on fire.

According to the DIG Karachi West, Irfan Baloch, 18 suspects have been taken into custody from various areas of the city.

Interrogations will be conducted today, and those found innocent will be released immediately, he added.

He added that legal action will be taken against those proven to be involved in the arson incidents, with suspects also being identified through CCTV footage.

“No innocent person will be named in the case, and the arrest of any detainee has not yet been formally shown,” DIG Baloch assured.

At least seven dumpers were set ablaze by enraged residents following the deaths of a brother and sister in a high-speed, heavy traffic accident on Rashid Minhas Road in Karachi.

A speeding dumper ran over a motorcycle on Rashid Minhas Road in the Federal B Area, killing a 22-year-old woman, Mahnoor, and her 14-year-old brother, Ahmed Raza, while leaving their father critically injured.

Following the incident, angry residents set fire to seven dumpers in the area.