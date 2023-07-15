‘Dune 2’ San Diego Comic-Con panel cancelled

The panel discussion of the upcoming Hollywood film ‘Dune 2‘, also titled ‘Dune: Part Two‘ at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) has been cancelled amid the ongoing strikes of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists).

The strikes have hit hard at the illustrious event as there will be a limited schedule for films and TV series given that several studios have decided to sit these panels out.

It is pertinent to mention that its predecessor ‘Dune‘ or ‘Dune: Part One‘ was one of the most successful films of 2021. It had an estimated earning of $165 million to produce, also did well overseas and has taken in almost $225 globally at the box office.

The film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, out of which it emerged victorious in six categories. It clinched Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects.

‘Dune 2‘ will continue from where the prequel left off. It will tell the story of a boy Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) becoming the Messiah of nomads on a desert planet that has giant worms that protect a commodity called Spice.

Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya will play the leading roles of Lady Jessica Atreides and Chani respectively. The supporting cast includes Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken and others.

Denis Villeneuve returns as the director of the film. He is the co-writer of the flick, which is the live adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, with Jon Spaiht.

The director has also produced the film with Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. Hans Zimmer, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for ‘Dune‘, is also returning as the music composer.