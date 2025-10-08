Rebecca Ferguson confirms Lady Jessica’s return in Dune 3, but with a twist

Rebecca Ferguson has officially confirmed that she will reprise her role as Lady Jessica in Dune 3, though fans hoping for a major presence may be in for disappointment.

Speaking while promoting her new film A House of Dynamite, the actress revealed that filming for Dune 3 has already wrapped and that her character will play a comparatively limited part in the upcoming chapter of Denis Villeneuve’s celebrated sci-fi saga.

Dune 3, which adapts Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, is set to continue the story of Paul Atreides, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, now ruling as Emperor Maud’Dib.

Lady Jessica, Paul’s mother and a member of the secretive Bene Gesserit sisterhood, takes a step back in the novel’s events — a change reflected in Ferguson’s reduced screen time. However, the actress suggested that Villeneuve has found a creative way to reintroduce Jessica, even though the character features minimally in the book.

Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica has been a pivotal figure across the first two Dune instalments, guiding Paul’s rise to power while defying the Bene Gesserit’s manipulative agenda. By the end of the second film, Jessica was pregnant with Paul’s sister, Alia Atreides — a storyline expected to become more significant in Dune 3.

Alongside Ferguson and Chalamet, Dune 3 will reunite a powerhouse ensemble including Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Momoa, Robert Pattinson, Josh Brolin, and Léa Seydoux.

The new film, scheduled for release on 18 December 2026, is anticipated to explore the political and personal turmoil surrounding Paul’s reign, as enemies close in and new alliances form.

Praising Denis Villeneuve’s vision, Rebecca Ferguson described the screenplay as one of exceptional depth, reflecting the complexity of Herbert’s dense narrative. She noted that the director’s approach interweaves elements from the novels with new creative touches to maintain emotional continuity across the trilogy.

After the enormous success of Dune and Dune: Part Two, which collectively earned more than $1.12 billion worldwide and claimed seven Academy Awards, Dune 3 is positioned as one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.

Meanwhile, before audiences return to Arrakis, Rebecca Ferguson will appear in A House of Dynamite, opening in UK cinemas on 10 October and arriving on Netflix from 24 October.