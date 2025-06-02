Dungeons & Dragons video game in the works

Baldur’s Gate publisher Wizards of the Coast has announced working with developer Giant Skull to develop a new Dungeons & Dragons video game.

The single-player action-adventure game will be set in the world of the popular tabletop fantasy game.

“Our talented and experienced team at Giant Skull is built on creativity and curiosity,” said Stig Asmussen, who founded Giant Skull.

“Our goal is to craft a rich new Dungeons & Dragons universe filled with immersive storytelling, heroic combat and exhilarating traversal that players will fully embrace,” he added.

The untitled game, based on the D&D world, “marks a definitive moment in both companies’ gaming ambitions,” as per Wizards of the Coast.

According to reports, the developer is working to develop the new Dungeons & Dragons video game for PC and consoles.

Wizards of the Coast’s deal with the Giant Skull games comes after the end of its agreement with Baldur’s Gate 3 maker Larian Studios.

Stig Asmussen has served as the director of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

He also worked as the game director on God of War III and the art director for God of War II at Sony.

Reacting to the agreement with Giant Skull, Wizards of the Coast chief John Hight said that he had seen Stig’s artistry expertise in game creation while working together on God of War I.

“Worldbuilding and storytelling is in our DNA, and this collaboration reflects our evolution and commitment to our ‘Playing to Win’ strategy, building a stronger presence in digital play. We look forward to revealing more about this brand-new ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ game in the future,” he added.