Dur-e-Fishan Saleem breaks silence on secret marriage with Bilal Abbas Khan

Showbiz A-lister Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has finally addressed the long-standing conjecture of her secret marriage with co-star Bilal Abbas Khan.

In a latest tell-all with a local publication, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem broke her silence on her secret ‘nikah’ to the leading star of Pakistani showbiz, Bilal Abbas Khan – rumours which began to swirl last year, after their fiery on-screen chemistry, had the number of fans shipping the two as a real-life couple.

The ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star clarified that the two are nothing more than very ‘comfortable’ co-stars, which is why she gave the most apt response to these marriage speculations – silence.

“You need to be most comfortable with your co-actor, especially if it’s a romantic analysis kind of scene,” she said. “And that comfort was always there between me and Bilal, from day one.”

“[That’s why, I responded to the rumours] by not responding at all. That’s the best way to respond,” Saleem added.

The actor confirmed that her wedding might be a private affair whenever it happens, but like everyone, she will share her wedding photos publicly when she is ready to walk down the aisle.

“Everybody posts a picture the second it happens. Why would someone prolong posting a picture?” she added.

“My father taught me one thing: always keep your personal life personal. And when I say personal, I don’t mean to keep it secret, but private. There’s a difference in that,” she explained. “That’s how I’ve always tried to take my life ahead. In the career that I am in, my personal life and private affairs are going to remain my business as long as I let it be.”